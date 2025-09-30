Allbirds Launches Its First-Ever 100% Waterproof Wool Sneakers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds today unveiled its first-ever fully waterproof shoes, made with the brand’s hallmark material: wool. Whether you’re braving downpours during daily commutes, or stepping out to slick city streets, these three sneaker styles deliver protection, all-day style and comfort you can count on, even in unpredictable conditions.

“We wanted to redefine what waterproof shoes could be, with an Allbirds twist. While most waterproof shoes lean utilitarian and technical, we believe that by looking to natural materials like wool, we can bring something new and exciting to this space,” said Adrian Nyman, Chief Design Officer, Allbirds. “These aren’t stiff rubber rainboots—by design, they’re soft, supple, and sleek. Our goal is to prove that comfort, style, and performance don’t have to come with compromise.”

True to Allbirds’ mission to make better things in better ways, the collection redefines all-weather performance by achieving a waterproof finish without the use of harmful waterproofing agents commonly used in fashion: PFAS or “forever chemicals.” These synthetic chemicals are lauded for their water- and stain-repellent properties, but are proven to persist in the environment and in our bodies, accumulating over time and posing a range of health and environmental risks. Instead, Allbirds’ waterproof shoes rely on material treatments and clever construction to ensure feet stay fully dry.

Each upper is crafted with Merino wool, treated with a C-Zero DWR (“Durable Water Repellent”). When applied to textiles, this PFAS-free treatment causes water to bead up and roll off, rather than soaking into the fabric. A breathable waterproof membrane is carefully placed between the upper material and interior lining, creating a robust barrier that prevents water from reaching your feet even in the wettest conditions. Recycled polyester rands are added to “splash zone” areas like the toe and heel, lending extra durability. A natural rubber blend outsole delivers top-notch traction, whether you’re puddle jumping or stepping out to soaked sidewalks.

To keep feet comfortable in all conditions, the midsole is made with Allbirds’ signature sugarcane-based SweetFoam® for an ultra-cushioned feel underfoot. Inside, Allbirds’ dual-density Featherbed™ insole uses cushioned memory foam, paired with Allbirds’ signature wool-blend topcloth, to deliver uncompromising comfort that withstands long days on your feet. And finally, a wool blend collar and tongue lining surround the foot with a snug, plush feel from all sides.

The new assortment includes three silhouettes: The Wool Runner NZ Waterproof ($150 USD), Wool Runner NZ Mid Waterproof ($160) and Wool Cruiser Waterproof ($140). These additions expand Allbirds’ selection of weather-ready shoes, rounding out its water-resistant Mizzle and Protect offerings with fully waterproof styles.

The Waterproof collection is available online and in-stores beginning September 30, 2025.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com .

