American Battery Technology Company and Call2Recycle Launch Landmark Partnership to Expand Consumer Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling in the U.S.

Reno, Nev., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company, and Call2Recycle, the nation’s largest consumer battery stewardship and collection program, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the recycling of lithium-ion batteries for consumers across the United States. This collaboration expands ABTC’s business model from primarily business-to-business operations to include a direct-to-consumer recycling channel, creating a more robust circular economy for essential battery metals.

Call2Recycle collects end-of-life lithium-ion batteries from consumers and businesses through its extensive network of drop-off locations. Through this partnership, subsets of these batteries will then be transported to ABTC’s advanced recycling facilities. ABTC will process these batteries using its award-winning, closed-loop recycling system, which is designed to recover critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese with high efficiency and a low environmental footprint. This initiative marks a significant step forward in making battery recycling more accessible and effective for the public.

“This partnership with Call2Recycle is a pivotal moment for ABTC, as it allows us to directly engage with consumers and extend the reach of our innovative recycling technologies,” stated Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Company. “By creating a seamless and accessible pathway for the public to recycle their batteries, we are not only expanding our operational scope but also reinforcing the domestic supply chain for critical minerals, which is essential for a sustainable energy future.”

This strategic alliance directly addresses the critical need to keep valuable battery metals within the domestic supply chain, reducing America's dependence on foreign sources for these essential materials. By providing consumers with accessible recycling options, the partnership ensures that valuable battery materials are recovered and reintroduced into the manufacturing cycle rather than ending up in landfills.

Call2Recycle's established network has already facilitated the recycling of over 160 million pounds (> 70,000 tonnes) of batteries. The organization's comprehensive approach to battery recycling education and accessibility makes it the ideal partner for expanding consumer access to ABTC's advanced recycling capabilities.

“At Call2Recycle, our mission is to make battery recycling as convenient as possible for everyone, and our partnership with ABTC is a powerful force in achieving that goal,” said Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle. “Combining a subset of our collection network with ABTC’s cutting-edge recycling process creates a solution that benefits consumers, the environment, and the U.S. economy. Together, we are leading the charge for a circular and sustainable battery ecosystem.”

The collaboration addresses the growing challenge of electronic waste and the increasing demand for critical minerals driven by the proliferation of electric vehicles and consumer electronics. By keeping these valuable materials within a domestic supply chain, the partnership helps reduce reliance on foreign sources and promotes national energy security. This effort is crucial for building a resilient and self-sufficient manufacturing base for next-generation energy technologies in the United States.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is the nation’s leading nonprofit battery recycling and stewardship program, dedicated to protecting the environment through safe, responsible end-of-life battery management. For more than 30 years, Call2Recycle has partnered with state regulators, manufacturers, and retailers to make battery recycling accessible. From convenient collection to secure transport, Call2Recycle ensures batteries are recycled the right way, enabling everyone to recycle batteries safely and responsibly. Learn more at call2recycle.org.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: offtake agreements with customers; the Company’s future sales of products to customers, including the amounts, timing, and types of products included within those sales; potential loans, grants, and debt financing arrangements, including due diligence, the amount and type of debt, its syndication, and the schedule for closing; the scale of the battery recycling operations; the anticipated production from the integrated pilot facility; the scale, construction, and operation of the battery recycling operations, integrated pilot facility, Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, and commercial lithium mine and refinery; and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with the foregoing. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact:

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

Call2Recycle

Media Contact:

Jennifer Childress

JChildress@call2recycle.org

678-325-5730





Attachments