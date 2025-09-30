Entro Expands NHI Security Platform With Agentic AI Observability to Stop Shadow Agents

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security , a leading enterprise security platform for AI Agents & Non-Human Identities (NHIs), today announced its AI Agents Discovery and Observability solution, extending the platform to secure AI agents across enterprise environments. With Entro’s AI observability, enterprises gain discovery and control. The platform maps agents to NHIs, entitlements and human creators, ensuring productivity doesn’t come at the cost of security.

Agents are no chatbots, they’re autonomous NHIs, fueled by LLMs and unlocked via secrets and permissions. Without oversight, they create shadow access and over-privileged connections across the stack. Now, with standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) accelerating adoption, these agents are multiplying NHIs, amplifying entitlements and exposing secrets at an unprecedented pace.

Building on Entro’s existing pillars, secrets and NHI security, its AI observability discovers credentials and identifies agents in environments organizations use to access its tools and critical resources. It enforces least-privilege, attributes ownership to keep a human in the loop, and monitors agents’ behavior in real time for anomalies and potential threats.

Entro enables secure agentic AI adoption under four key capabilities:

Agent Discovery and Inventory – Provides a complete view of all AI agents, NHIs and secrets across the enterprise stack, helping security teams identify shadow AI, exposed secrets and inactive identities

– Provides a complete view of all AI agents, NHIs and secrets across the enterprise stack, helping security teams identify shadow AI, exposed secrets and inactive identities NHIDR ™ AI Threat Detection – Monitors how agents and their NHIs behave, establishing baselines for tool usage and privilege patterns, and alerting anomalies, access abuse or risky behaviors in real time

– Monitors how agents and their NHIs behave, establishing baselines for tool usage and privilege patterns, and alerting anomalies, access abuse or risky behaviors in real time Ownership and Lifecycle Management – Links every AI agent and NHI back to a human owner, while automating security processes for rotation, vaulting and decommissioning

– Links every AI agent and NHI back to a human owner, while automating security processes for rotation, vaulting and decommissioning Agent and NHI Posture – Analyzes AI agents’ purpose, permissions and blast radius, flagging over privileges and policy violations, and giving teams insights to enforce least privilege and reduce agent-driven risk

The addition of agentic AI security complements Entro’s existing NHI and secrets security pillars and is essential in addressing a shift in the risk ecosystem which connects secrets, NHIs and AI agents.

“Entro has secured non-human identities from day one, extending our platform to agents was the natural next step,” said Itzik Alvas, CEO of Entro Security. “The signals in customer environments were impossible to ignore. AI agents were multiplying NHIs and exposing secrets faster than teams could manage, creating a new risk channel. Now organizations can adopt and scale AI securely with full visibility and control.”

About Entro Security

Entro is the leading enterprise security platform for AI Agents & Non-Human Identities. It discovers every API key, token, AI agent, and service account across the software development lifecycle. Entro then builds a contextual inventory that ties each machine identity or exposed secret to purpose, permissions, and human owners. Powered by the pioneering NHIDR™ engine, the platform detects behavioral anomalies for automated, risk-based remediation. Entro delivers end-to-end governance, reduces identity sprawl, and secures agentic AI adoption.

Trusted by global Fortune 500 enterprises, Entro has received numerous acknowledgments and recognitions including Gartner® Cool Vendor™ within months of founding, CRN Stellar Startup and Start up achievement of the year (2025)

