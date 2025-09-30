Descope Extends and Closes Seed Round With $88M Total Funding, Announces Advisory Board

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop external IAM platform, today announced an extension and close of its seed financing round with $35M in new funding, bringing total funding up to $88M. The seed extension was made available solely to existing investors, with Notable Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Unusual Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Triventures participating in the round. In addition to the funding, Descope has announced the appointment of an advisory board composed of customers, partners, and industry leaders from companies such as GoFundMe, Databricks, GoodRx, MongoDB, and You.com.

Descope will use the new funding to further R&D investment in agentic identity, expand its platform to new regions, and grow the team across the engineering, product, and customer experience teams.

Descope was founded in 2022 by a team of serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs that previously founded Demisto, a leader in the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) space that Palo Alto Networks acquired. The company launched from stealth in Feb 2023 with $53M in seed funding and has since grown to serve thousands of organizations, save time for tens of thousands of developers, and have hundreds of millions of total identities under management.

The Descope no-code / low-code external IAM platform helps organizations easily create, modify, and manage identity journeys for their users, business customers, partners, AI agents, and MCP servers using visual workflows. Organizations use Descope to enhance customer experience, help prevent account takeover, and ensure secure and scalable adoption of AI agents and MCP servers.

“It has been a pleasure scaling the startup mountain once again, and we haven’t even reached base camp yet,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope. “We’re very grateful for the trust our customers and the developer community have placed in Descope, the guidance and partnership of our investors, and the relentless grit and execution of the Descope team. We look forward to the climb ahead and getting closer to our vision of “descoping” authentication and identity management from every developer’s daily work.”

“The rise of AI agents and MCP servers requires a security rethink with identity at its center,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “Descope is already establishing itself as a force in the customer identity market, with innovation and product velocity that have laid the groundwork for it to become the go-to identity provider for AI agents and MCP server ecosystems as well. We’re excited to support Slavik and the team on their journey to simplify and secure identity journeys for organizations that no longer want to be trapped by time-consuming home-grown builds or legacy CIAM implementations.”

Advisory Board

The Descope advisory board announced today will provide critical inputs that will govern product and roadmap direction while keeping customer needs at the center. The advisory board is comprised of:

Arnie Katz, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoFundMe

Naveen Zutshi, Chief Information Officer, Databricks

Nitin Shingate, Chief Technology Officer, GoodRx

Deepa Gopinath, Chief Information Officer, MongoDB

Yaron Blachman, Chief Information Security Officer, OpenWeb

Saurabh Sharma, Chief Product Officer, You.com

“The Descope advisory board is a reflection of the diverse nature of our customer base and our deep industry relationships,” said Dan Sarel, Co-Founder and CPO of Descope. “We’re grateful to several existing customers agreeing to be on the board, underlining their trust in our team and validating our product vision and direction. We look forward to working closely with the advisory board to shape our future product strategy while always serving the needs of developers.”

“Having Descope as a partner for authentication implementation has been a game-changer for our engineering and product teams,” said Arnie Katz, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoFundMe. “The building-block nature of their platform helps us provide frictionless user experiences while saving developer time. It’s a pleasure to join the Descope Advisory Board and help their team build the go-to IAM platform of the next decade.”

“Descope has been a key part of our digital transformation initiatives,” said Nitin Shingate, CTO, GoodRx. “Migrating from a code-heavy CIAM implementation to a no / low code one has improved developer agility, and the flexibility of Descope’s platform enables us to offer native login experiences across web and mobile interfaces. As part of the Descope Advisory Board, I’m excited to play a role in making signing up and logging in on the Internet safer and simpler.”

Customer Momentum

Descope is used by hundreds of organizations–from startups in stealth to Fortune 500 enterprises–to simplify and secure their customer, partner, and agentic identity journeys.

Descope has over a thousand organizations in production across sizes (startups, growth-stage companies, large enterprises), geos (Americas, EMEA, APAC), and industries (healthcare, financial services, AI, B2B SaaS, ecommerce, cybersecurity).

Descope was featured in 66 G2 Crowd Reports for Fall 2025 across the CIAM, IAM, MFA, SSO, and Passwordless Authentication categories. The company has secured G2 badges for Best Support, Easiest Admin, Best Relationship, and Users Most Likely to Recommend over the last two quarters.

Product Momentum

Since launching from stealth with a developer-oriented authentication platform, Descope has grown to a complete external IAM platform while retaining its developer focus. Here are some product highlights:

Market Momentum

Descope’s unique approach to external IAM and rapid customer adoption has resulted in several instances of analyst and industry recognition.

Recognized as a KuppingerCole Rising Star in 2025 for CIAM and Passwordless

in 2025 for CIAM and Passwordless Recognized as an Innovator in Global CIAM by Frost & Sullivan in 2025

Named a Sample Vendor in three Gartner® Hype Cycle Reports for its journey-time orchestration capabilities

Named to the Fortune Cyber 60 in 2024 and 2025

in 2024 and 2025 Named to Notable’s Rising in Cyber in 2024 and 2025

in 2024 and 2025 Named to the Redpoint InfraRed 100 in 2025

in 2025 Named a SINET16 Innovator in 2024



About Descope

Descope is a drag & drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identity journeys. Our no-code / low-code solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for end users, business customers, partner applications, AI agents, and MCP servers. Hundreds of businesses use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and get a 360-degree view of their customer and agentic identities.

