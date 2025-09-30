Federated Wireless Attributes Remarkable Market Share Growth to Advanced Customer Service and Industry-Leading Reliability

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, the market leader in shared spectrum solutions, today announced that it has exceeded its previously projected 75% market share milestone more than six months ahead of schedule. The achievement reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to the CBRS ecosystem and its investment in performance, support, and innovation that delivers measurable ROI for customers.

“When we set out to reach 75% market share, we thought we were being ambitious. To achieve it well ahead of schedule underscores how much customers value not just our technology, but our partnership,” said Becky Bobzien-Simms, CRO of Federated Wireless. “Customers know we are committed to shared spectrum, invest heavily in performance, availability, and stand by them from pre-planning to post-install monitoring. That trust is why we are managing over 75% of the CBRS ecosystem today.”

Performance and Predictability at Scale

High Service Availability: More than 30 months of >99.999% platform uptime.

More than 30 months of >99.999% platform uptime. Rapid Response: 15-minute SLA response times with near-100% resolution rates.

15-minute SLA response times with near-100% resolution rates. Seamless Migrations: Fully automated SAS migrations across all major OEM platforms, with zero downtime and complete post-install monitoring.

Fully automated SAS migrations across all major OEM platforms, with zero downtime and complete post-install monitoring. Continued R&D Investment: New tools that enhance optimization, expand coverage, and simplify management for network operators of all sizes.

Customer Commitment

Federated Wireless is known for its hands-on approach, combining automation with real human expertise. Customers consistently cite the company’s responsiveness, organization, and reliability in supporting CBRS deployments.

“Our migration effort faced a number of external challenges, including weather delays, shifting schedules, and coordination across multiple vendor platforms. Through it all, Federated Wireless remained the steady hand. They were responsive, organized, and fully engaged throughout the process. Federated played a key role in aligning all the moving parts and ensured that momentum never stalled. Their consistent follow-through and operational discipline reflect the kind of partnership we value at Nextlink.”

— Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer, Nextlink Internet

“This was our first SAS migration, and Federated Wireless made it effortless. From coordinating directly with our equipment vendor to leading the Go/No-Go call, their team handled everything with precision. The transition was seamless, with zero disruption to our customers.”

— Wildstar Networks, Network Operations

“Federated Wireless made our SAS vendor transition seamless, handling every detail with precision and clarity. Communication was consistent and transparent, keeping us confident throughout the process.”

— Troy Page, Operations Manager, DMCI Broadband LLC

Advancing Shared Spectrum Beyond CBRS

Looking ahead, Federated Wireless continues to invest in next-generation spectrum opportunities, including the 6 GHz band, with the same focus on performance and customer experience that has defined its leadership in CBRS. Federated’s investment in AI-driven predictive analytics tool Adaptive Network Planner is helping customers plan, engineer and support their customers with great confidence.

Join Us at WISPAPALOOZA

Federated Wireless will be on-site at WISPAPALOOZA in booth 549. Customers and partners are invited to visit our booth to meet the team, learn more about our latest tools, and see how we continue to set the standard for spectrum sharing.

