ACT-ion to Establish Advanced Cathode Pilot Plant in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc. (“ACT-ion”), an innovator in battery material manufacturing, today announced it has signed a lease for a new facility at 1200 Tappan Circle in Carrollton, Texas. This site will house a state-of-the-art pilot plant dedicated to scaling its clean high-throughput manufacturing process for cathode active materials (CAM) used in next-generation batteries.

The new pilot plant marks a critical step in ACT-ion's mission to commercialize its technology, which is designed to significantly reduce the cost, environmental impact, and manufacturing time of essential battery components. By locating in Carrollton, a key city within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, ACT-ion positions itself within a robust industrial and technological ecosystem.

“This pilot plant is a pivotal moment for ACT-ion. It's where our vision for a cleaner and more economical battery future begins to take physical form,” said Jin Lim, CEO of ACT-ion. “We are developing a process that will revolutionize CAM production, a critical bottleneck in the battery supply chain. Choosing Carrollton was a strategic decision; the city’s proactive support for innovation and its prime location in a major logistics hub provide the ideal environment for us to scale our operations and attract top talent. We are excited to build our foundation here and contribute to the region's growing reputation as a center for clean energy technology.”

The establishment of the pilot plant is expected to create new high-tech jobs and strengthen the local supply chain for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors. The City of Carrollton has welcomed ACT-ion as a valuable addition to its diverse and forward-thinking business community.

"We're excited to welcome ACT-ion to the City,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said. “ACT-ion’s investment in advanced battery materials is not only a win for our local economy, but also a step toward strengthening the clean energy supply chain right here in our community. We look forward to seeing the impact their growth will have in furthering City Council’s vision of Carrollton as the place businesses and families want to call home.”

ACT-ion's innovative manufacturing process aims to address key challenges in the battery industry by eliminating byproducts and reducing energy consumption, water usage, and the overall physical footprint associated with traditional CAM production. The scale-up of this transformative technology has been supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) and the Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), underscoring its potential impact on strengthening the domestic energy supply chain.

About ACT-ion Battery Technologies

ACT-ion Battery Technologies is a leading lithium battery cathode active material (CAM) technology company. As an advanced manufacturing technology company, ACT-ion’s rapid continuous process produces coated single crystal CAMs for lithium batteries through a novel, clean, and chemistry-agnostic process, requiring lower energy and cost. For more information, please visit www.act-ion.com.

About the City of Carrollton

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, the City of Carrollton is a vibrant corporate and residential community covering approximately 37 square miles, surrounded by major highways, transit, and rail freight lines. The community is home to more than 8,000 businesses, 136,000 citizens, and a daytime workforce of more than 101,000. Residents are drawn to the City for a high quality of life and safe neighborhoods, made possible by extensively trained public safety services committed to protecting and engaging citizens. Numerous assets such as excellent schools, parks and greenbelts, and convenient services are available to every neighborhood. The wide variety of housing, community partnerships, and civic opportunities enhance Carrollton’s diversity, and residents enjoy award-winning sports complexes, libraries, natural areas, golf courses, lifestyle amenities, and community events. In 2024, Carrollton was ranked as one of the top 20 cities nationwide in WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” report. In addition, the City ranked among the top 25 safest cities nationwide on GOBankingRates’ 2024 “50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities to Live In” report. For more information, please visit www.cityofcarrollton.com.

For more information, please contact: ACT-ion Communications, Email: inquiry@act-ion.com