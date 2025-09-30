Quantum Capital Group Appoints Ben Daniel to Help Lead Infrastructure Strategy

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”) today announced that Ben Daniel will join the firm in 2026 to focus on expanding the firm’s newly-formed dedicated energy infrastructure investment platform, Quantum Infrastructure Partners. In this role, Mr. Daniel will work closely with Quantum leadership, including Executive Vice Chairman Dwight Scott, who will act as Chairman of the infrastructure strategy, to leverage the full scale of the firm’s platform to identify and invest in the most compelling real assets and infrastructure powering the global energy value chain.

Mr. Daniel is a seasoned leader and investor with nearly two decades of experience investing in and supporting industry-leading energy businesses and mission-critical energy infrastructure assets. He joins Quantum after spending more than a decade at Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, where he served as a Partner and was active in leading the firm’s Midstream and LNG efforts. Previously, he served as Vice President at Bluescape Resources, where he focused on unconventional energy investing. He started his career as a business consultant at McKinsey and Company, working primarily with oil and gas clients. Mr. Daniel has served on the boards of public and private companies, including EnLink Midstream, Rio Grande LNG, and Medallion Midstream.

“Ben’s expertise and experience will add immediate value as we continue to expand our team and activities in the energy infrastructure markets and ultimately raise dedicated capital for this important strategy,” said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum. “Quantum has a long history of generating compelling risk-adjusted returns in mission-critical energy businesses and assets that prioritize safety, reliability, and sustainability in our economy. At a time when the energy landscape is rapidly evolving to meet numerous demand drivers, we are seeing tremendous opportunity to invest in essential energy infrastructure.”

“With Quantum’s extensive knowledge and expertise across the energy market, the launch of a dedicated energy infrastructure strategy represents a natural evolution of our integrated energy investment platform,” said Mr. Scott. “Ben’s leadership and dedicated focus on infrastructure opportunities will enhance our existing investment capabilities and businesses and generate new opportunities for growth and value creation across our portfolio. I look forward to working with Ben and the full Quantum team to help shape these efforts.”

“Having spent my career investing in, leading and working with energy and energy infrastructure companies to drive long-term, consistent value and performance, I have a deep appreciation for the significant knowledge and experience Quantum has developed across the global energy markets, and of the exceptional returns they have delivered to their investors,” said Mr. Daniel. “I am excited to join the firm, help lead the growth of Quantum’s infrastructure platform, and to work alongside Wil, Dwight, and the entire team to grow a differentiated platform dedicated to energy infrastructure.”

Quantum, together with its affiliates, has invested over $5 billion of equity in energy-related real assets and infrastructure across its private equity and structured capital platforms over the years. Recent transactions include the acquisition of independent power producer Cogentrix, and the acquisition of natural gas gathering and transportation infrastructure in the Northern Delaware Basin by Trace Midstream Partners II, a Quantum portfolio company.

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $30 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumcap.com.

