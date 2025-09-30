KPJ Healthcare Partners with NetSfere to Enhance Secure Communication Across 30 Hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPJ Healthcare Berhad (“KPJ Healthcare”), Malaysia’s largest private healthcare provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with NetSfere , a global provider of secure enterprise messaging and collaboration solutions, to roll out an encrypted communication platform across its network of 30 hospitals nationwide.

Under this partnership, NetSfere will provide KPJ Healthcare with a secure, compliant and centrally managed communication platform to safeguard sensitive information while enabling seamless collaboration among healthcare professionals. The platform offers end-to-end encryption, voice and video calls, secure file sharing and advanced IT administration controls to support compliance with Malaysia’s Personal Data Protection Act (“PDPA”) and healthcare industry standards.

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) in Malaysia, NetSfere ensures data sovereignty while offering real-time crisis alerting, centralised IT governance and full auditability. The platform includes Net-C, an AI assistant that enables clinicians and hospital staff to securely access workflows and information in real time, enhancing productivity and improving patient outcomes. All data is securely retained within Malaysia, supporting compliance with the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (“MSQH”) and Joint Commission International (“JCI”) standards.

The solution was first introduced at KPJ Pasir Gudang Specialist Hospital in March 2024, followed by Johor Specialist Hospital and Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital. Early adoption at these hospitals has demonstrated strong uptake and clear improvements in secure clinical communications. NetSfere will continue to expand across the Group, supporting doctors, nurses, clinical teams, and hospital management in delivering care more efficiently and safely.

Chin Keat Chyuan, President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare said, “This partnership with NetSfere strengthens how our people connect and work together, as well as protects the trust our patients place in us. It gives our teams a secure platform to communicate and collaborate while ensuring the highest standards of data privacy. By strengthening this capability across our network, we are building the digital foundations that will enable safer, smarter care as we advance the KPJ Health System.”

“We’re thrilled to bring NetSfere to all 30 KPJ hospitals to give patients and staff the peace of mind that they are protected,” said Anurag Lai, CEO and President of NetSfere. “Our platform was built to exceed international benchmarks for security, compliance and communication excellence. In today’s healthcare environment, protective IT governance is not just a technology choice, it’s a clinical imperative.”

This partnership underscores KPJ Healthcare’s commitment to advancing innovation under the KPJ Health System, which integrates clinical, education and research to deliver better value and outcomes for patients while elevating Malaysia’s private healthcare landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

KPJ Healthcare

Cik Chi, Group Strategic Communication – maizatulazni@kpjhealth.com.my



NetSfere

Erica Torres, Uproar by Moburst for NetSfere – erica.torres@moburst.com



About KPJ Healthcare Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad operates a network of 30 hospitals across Malaysia, supported by four Ambulatory Care Centres in Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Perak and Selangor. With more than 1,647 medical consultants, KPJ Healthcare provides quality care to over 3.3 million patients annually. 19 KPJ hospitals are accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), while four hold Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, reflecting its commitment to world-class healthcare standards.

As Malaysia’s first private healthcare provider to establish an Academic Health System (AHS), KPJ Health System integrates clinical care, education and research to drive medical advancements, enhance patient outcomes and cultivate a culture of continuous innovation.

Beyond hospital services, KPJ Healthcare operates eight Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (KWAN) clinics, eight dialysis centres and nine mobile clinics nationwide. One of its KWAN clinics has received MSQH accreditation, further strengthening its mission to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare to underserved communities.

On the education front, the KPJ Healthcare University (“KPJU”) located in Negeri Sembilan offers more than 40 programmes from Foundation to PhD. This has helped KPJ’s hospital network expansion strategies as it ensures KPJ Healthcare has a ready pool of experienced and well-trained talent.

KPJ Healthcare has been a constituent of the Bursa Malaysia FTSE4Good Index since 2016.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform, delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere’s global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions. Leveraging Infinite Convergence’s legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere’s technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including GDPR, FedRAMP, HIPAA, SOC2, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com.