El Pollo Loco Introduces Flavorful Double Chicken Burrito Bowls That Will Actually Fill You Up

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, believes that you deserve a burrito bowl experience that actually fills you up. That’s why El Pollo Loco is doubling down on bold flavor and hearty portions with its new Double Chicken Burrito Bowls – delivering an abundance of fire-grilled chicken in every bowl, layered with slow-simmered beans, seasoned rice, Jack cheese, freshly-made guacamole and salsa. Each bowl brings together delicious flavors and toppings, crafted to satisfy big appetites without sacrificing the quality ingredients El Pollo Loco is known for.

Now available systemwide, El Pollo Loco introduced two new Double Chicken Burrito Bowls: the Queso Crunch Burrito Bowl and Street Corn Burrito Bowl. These hearty, flavor-packed offerings are loaded with the brand’s signature ingredients, designed to be the cause of – and solution to – your mealtime cravings.

QUESO CRUNCH BURRITO BOWL – Enjoy a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken with savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, warm queso blanco, shredded Jack cheese, handmade guacamole, chopped cilantro, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca. Served with a side of tortilla strips to put on top for added crunch. Combo includes chips, salsa, and a regular drink. Prices start at $11.79 for a la carte, to $14.59 for a combo. Prices may vary by location.

STREET CORN BURRITO BOWL – Also boasting a double portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, this offering brings together savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, corn and red peppers, shredded Jack cheese, El Pollo Loco's signature creamy chipotle sauce, crumbled cotija cheese, handmade guacamole, chopped cilantro, and freshly-prepared salsa fresca. Combo includes chips, salsa, and a regular drink. Prices start at $11.79 for a la carte, to $14.59 for a combo. Prices may vary by location.

“We saw an opportunity to elevate our bowl lineup and knew we had to take it,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We crafted both flavor options to be highly craveable and differentiated from a typical burrito bowl, all while using our quality ingredients and signature fire-grilled chicken. They’re hearty, flavorful, and will blow away all expectations.”

In addition to the Double Chicken Burrito Bowls, El Pollo Loco is introducing the Fam Feast – a delicious and affordable meal that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family. Starting at $29.99, this abundant meal deal brings the brand back to its roots with eight pieces of fire-grilled chicken alongside a choice of three large sides, four irresistibly sweet cinnamon churros, warm tortillas, and salsa. Made to feed groups of three to four people, it’s a quick, easy and affordable way to turn up the flavor – and the fun – at your next gathering.

For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in 1980, El Pollo Loco has expanded to more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas, and Utah, with additional locations in development. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines.

For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

