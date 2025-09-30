Tiara Yachts Expands Luxury Express Line with the 39 LE

HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today the addition of the 39 LE to its portfolio of Luxury Express (LE) vessels.

“We are advancing both our brand and the Luxury Express series with the introduction of the 39 LE,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO at Tiara Yachts. “Rooted in innovation and versatility, this cabin cruiser is a timeless model at the intersection of legacy and luxury. We are excited to introduce a new LE model to our customers, and we’re confident that the 39 LE will be as enduring as it is innovative.”

The 39 LE (39’6” L.O.A., 12’6” Beam) is powered by Twin Mercury 600 V12 Verado® outboard engines and features integrated Garmin® Marine navigation systems and joystick piloting. The salon social zone features versatile seating; the helm seat rotates inward while the companion seat adjusts to form an L-shaped lounge area.

The aft cockpit offers a customizable experience, with the option of the Buffet Lounge — perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining — or the Adventure Module, which is designed to support watersports and gear storage for on-the-water adventures. The aft-facing cockpit seat with storage and wet bar complement the space.

A signature feature is the below-deck galley — the 39 LE is the only model in the current Tiara lineup with this configuration, which creates additional entertainment space above deck. The spacious cabin also includes sleeping accommodations for four and a three-zone head.



“The 39 LE builds on everything our customers love about Tiara Yachts: innovative design and uncompromising performance,” said Gabe Rose, Design Manager at Tiara. “This model represents a new benchmark in the Luxury Express line, and its cutting-edge yet classic design is sure to make a statement on the water.”

The 39 LE will debut at The Vinoy in St. Petersburg, Florida, in January 2026 at Tiara Yacht’s VIP Event. More details on the 39 LE’s scheduled appearances throughout 2026 can be found on the Tiara Yachts Events Calendar.

For more information about the 39 LE model, please visit https://www.tiarayachts.com/series/le/models/39le. Images are available by request: Emma.Buschle@llyc.global.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

