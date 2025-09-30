Silverline Communications Named PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120 for Energy

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline Communications, the leading clean energy public relations firm in the United States, announced today it has been named to the sixth annual PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120 list. The Agency Elite list highlights the most innovative PR and communications firms of the year across industry segments. This is the second time that Silverline has been recognized for its blend of strategic storytelling, creative execution, and policy expertise in the clean energy sector by PRNEWS.

“We are deeply honored to once again be recognized as an Elite Agency in energy communications,” said Founder and CEO Laura Taylor. “Silverline was built on a bold idea—creating what didn’t exist. In 2009, it took vision and courage to carve out a new era of communications dedicated solely to renewables, climate, and sustainability. Today, we’re proud to be recognized as trusted insiders and leaders in clean energy storytelling.”

Despite current headwinds for the clean energy industry, Silverline has continued to see year-over-year growth and expanded client offerings into public affairs and reporting. The agency will also be releasing its latest Silverline Energy Insights Index TM (SEI2TM) on data center media trends and impact later this Fall.

"We’re thrilled to recognize the 2026 Agency Elite honorees—firms that exemplify creativity, innovation, and strategic excellence in the communications industry,” said Kaylee Hultgren, content director at PRNEWS. “The 2026 Agency Elite highlights agencies that are not only delivering outstanding results for their clients, but also shaping the future of PR."

Earlier this summer, Silverline was named as a finalist in the PR News Platinum Awards, which recognizes the industry’s top campaigns and changemakers. Team Silverline was recognized for its work launching a high-growth U.S.-based clean energy startup focused on delivering dispatchable power for data centers.

About Silverline Communications

Silverline is the leading public relations agency for the clean energy sector. Silverline’s expertise spans the global clean energy ecosystem—from battery technology and energy storage to renewables, hydrogen, methane mitigation, and industrial decarbonization. Silverline is a team of creative, award-winning communicators dedicated to the clean energy transition. The Silverline team has been recognized for its innovative approach to PR, bold storytelling, and eye-catching design—earning industry awards for excellence in innovation, impactful campaigns, and standout creative work. As a specialized agency team, Silverline takes pride in amplifying the voices of energy innovators and leaders who are shaping the future.

About PRNEWS

PRNEWS is the communications industry's leading source of education, inspiration and recognition. For more information, visit www.prnewsonline.com.

