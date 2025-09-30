Piccadily Distilleries Launches Indri Agneya Single Malt Indian Whisky in the U.S.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, manufacturers of Indri , the largest-selling single malt whisky in India and fastest-selling globally, announces its latest release: Indri Agneya. This lightly-peated single malt whisky bringing a bold new dimension to the single malt category will be available nationwide beginning October 1 (SRP $75/750 ml). Indri - Agneya is the only single malt from India to have won a double gold at the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition

Agneya, derived from the Sanskrit word meaning “belonging to fire,” is a lightly peated single malt whisky that draws its character from maturation in both Sherry and Bourbon casks. This dual-cask aging imparts layers of depth and complexity, evoking the elemental interplay of fire and wood. Crafted in the tranquil village of Indri in Haryana, Agneya is a bold yet elegant expression—one of the most refined Indian single malts to date. On the nose, it reveals rich notes of nuttiness and ripe fruit. The palate unfolds with a smooth, rounded texture, culminating in a gentle, lingering smokiness that sets it apart. Not only does Agneya distinguish itself from Indri’s flagship, Trini, but it seeks to redefine the spectrum of Indian single malts—delivering innovation, balance, and sophistication in every sip.

“Indri Trini and Dru have been well received and have been a daily dram for many consumers; we hope that Agneya will be an exciting addition to this,” says Madhu Kanna, Head of International Business. “While we feel humbled with the resounding success, acceptance, and love that Indri continues to receive not only in the USA but from all over the world, we have complete confidence that Agneya will continue on the same path.”

Agneya is matured in select American Oak casks that enhance its bold character. The indigenous 6-row barley is gently kilned over peat smoke, resulting in a spirit with a whisper of smoke that enhances rather than dominates. This refined balance of peat, sweet malt, toasted oak, and spice makes Indri Agneya a compelling choice for those curious about smoky whiskies but not ready for the traditional style of Islay malts. Indri Indian Single Malt and Camikara Rum from Piccadily Distilleries are imported by ImpEx Beverages in the US (office@ impexbev.com)

About Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL)

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has established itself as a key player in the alcoholic beverages industry, particularly renowned for its expertise in malt spirits. The company boasts a robust portfolio that includes premium expressions of Indri single malt whisky, blended malt whisky brands and Camikara, premium sugarcane juice aged rum.

Website: www.piccadily.com

