MacKenzie Realty Capital Reports FY 2025 Financial Results and Announces Completion of Development

ORINDA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc . (Nasdaq: MKZR) (“MacKenzie” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025 and announced its Aurora at Green Valley has been completed and is now 31% leased.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2025:

Net revenues for year ended June 30, 2025, were $22.06 million, an increase of 40% from $15.74 million in the same period of 2024.

Net operating loss was $23.46 million, as compared to a net operating loss of $9.92 million in the same period of 2024.

Net loss was $23.97 million, compared to a $11.22 million loss in the same period of 2024.

The Company had negative $2.32 million of funds from operations (“FFO”) for the year compared to negative $4.93 million in the same period of 2024, 53% better. The net loss of $23.97 million was offset by $11.43 million in depreciation expense, $9.5 million in impairment losses, and $0.72 million of unrealized losses from investments. Further, adding back straight line rent adjustments, amortization of below market lease rent, amortization of loan fees, mark-to-market debt adjustments, and unusual or one-time transactions such as consulting and marketing fees and share issuances related to our listing, the adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) would be negative $0.69 million for the fiscal year compared to negative $4.25 million for the same period in 2024, 84% better.

Construction at Aurora at Green Valley is now complete. The clubhouse and the three residential buildings have been completed with certificates of occupancy issued, and leasing activity has been robust, with the buildings now 31% leased.



Robert Dixon, CEO and President of MacKenzie Realty Capital, stated, “The annual results were in line with our internal expectations, and we are pleased with the trajectory toward FFO profitability. We remain focused on successfully executing our growth initiatives while maintaining financial discipline which we believe will deliver sustained value creation over the long term.”

“We are particularly pleased that our revenues continue to grow, our negative FFO has been reduced by more than half, and our negative AFFO has been reduced by 84%,” concluded Mr. Dixon.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations, definitions and important discussions regarding the usefulness and limitations of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures used in this release can be found below.

About MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc.

MacKenzie, founded in 2013, is a West Coast-focused REIT that intends to invest at least 80% of its total assets in real property, and up to a maximum of 20% of its total assets in illiquid real estate securities. We intend for the real property portfolio to be approximately 50% multifamily and 50% boutique class A office. The Company has paid a dividend every year since inception. The current portfolio includes interests in 4 multifamily properties and 8 office properties plus 2 multifamily developments.

For more information, please contact MacKenzie at (800) 854-8357. Please visit our website at: http://www.mackenzierealty.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to remain financially healthy, and our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. For a further discussion of factors that could cause our future results, performance, or transactions to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, please see the section titled “Risk Factors” in annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

89 Davis Road, Suite 100 • Orinda, California 94563 • Toll-Free (800) 854-8357 • Local (925) 631-9100 • www.mackenzierealty.com

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) – The Company believes that funds from operations (“FFO”), as defined in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of our operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP. FFO is defined as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. The Company defines AFFO as FFO excluding the impact of straight-line rent, above-/below-market leases, amortization of loan fees, mark-to-market debt adjustments, and certain non-recurring items such as consulting and marketing fees and stock issued as part of our listing efforts. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among REITs more meaningful. We consider FFO and AFFO to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed above, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare our operating performance between periods or as compared to other companies. While FFO and AFFO are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity or operating performance. FFO and AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to our real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. Further, our computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other REITs that do not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition or define AFFO differently than we do.

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO and AFFO for the six and three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, to net income the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the same periods: