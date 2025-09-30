Harmonia Rosales Launches Debut Book: Chronicles of Ori: An African Epic

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmonia Rosales, the acclaimed Afro-Cuban American artist celebrated for reimagining Western art through an African diasporic lens, announces the release of her debut book, Chronicles of Ori: An African Epic, published by W. W. Norton & Company. The book will be available nationwide on October 14, 2025, in hardcover ($39.99).

To mark the occasion, Rosales has embarked on a national book tour across the globe. The tour launched with a sold-out event at the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art in Atlanta on September 26th, where Rosales was joined by cultural icon, TV personality, author, and entrepreneur Bozoma Saint John for an intimate discussion on the power of storytelling; the reimagining of mythologies across fine art, literature, and film & television; and why this work is critical today.

Book Tour

Rosales will appear in conversation with cultural leaders, artists, and scholars, including Bozoma Saint John, Tina Knowles, curator Kimberly Drew, artist Bisa Butler, and Guggenheim Fellow Adama Delphine Fawundu.

About the Artist

Harmonia Rosales (b. 1984) is a Chicago-born, Afro-Cuban American artist whose work centers the visibility and empowerment of Black women in Western art. Rosales has exhibited at institutions including the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, The Andy Warhol Museum, and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Her work is held in esteemed collections including the Brooklyn Museum, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Spelman College Museum of Fine Art.

ASSETS:

Photos: Spelman College Event

Pre-order: Chronicles of Ori: An African Epic