AVE ANNOUNCES 10TH ANNUAL RESIDENT APPRECIATION WEEK OCTOBER 7-11

Plymouth Meeting, PA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE, the residential real estate brand of Korman Communities, known for its national, award-winning portfolio of elevated apartments, proudly announces its 10th Annual Resident Appreciation Week, taking place October 7 – 11, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel.

AVE pioneered the Resident Appreciation Week tradition to celebrate residents and reinforce the brand’s commitment to community building. This year's theme, "Be Our Guest," reflects AVE’s dedication to exceptional service. Each community will host a week-long celebration of events designed around the theme to bring residents together.

Festive programming immerses residents in the fall season with activities, such as pumpkin and popcorn movie nights, caramel apple bars, and autumnal floral arrangement design. Additionally, Resident Appreciation Week creatively activates the state-of-the-art amenities for which AVE communities are best known, including puppy pool plunges, firepit-side live music, café breakfast bars, courtyard guided meditation, and even ballroom dancing lessons in the fitness studio.

In honor of the tenth anniversary, AVE residents nationwide will have the opportunity to enter 10 giveaways in partnership with modern home brands, Crate & Barrel and CB2. Prizes include thoughtfully designed items to elevate the way residents host and entertain, including a signature Le Creuset Iron Oval Dutch Oven, a set of EvenCook Core® Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pans, and a set of Wusthof ® Gourmet Black 3-Piece Starter Knives.

“This is our favorite week of the year because we get to celebrate our residents and bring them together with a fun week of programming. Spending time with our residents and creating a sense of community is what we’re most passionate about!” said Lea Anne Welsh, President of AVE. "We’re excited to collaborate with Crate & Barrel this year as they share our values in delivering products that meet and anticipate consumer needs and desires and bring people together.”

AVE is proud to partner with Crate & Barrel Holdings, a modern home destination, for this year’s Resident Appreciation Week. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. CBH offers elevated adults and kids furniture, innovative kitchenware, and beautiful entertaining and décor pieces, each crafted to bring style, comfort, and purpose into living spaces.

For more information on AVE, visit aveliving.com.

About AVE and Korman Communities

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate investment and property management company with nearly 40 properties across the United States and London. AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals seeking a flexible living solution for business or personal lifestyle. AVE conveniently offers traditional unfurnished apartments along with fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Each community features a dedicated service team and unparalleled business, wellness, and entertainment amenities such as flex workspaces with gigabit Wi-Fi; resort pools; firepit lounges; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness centers; wellness classes; bike share; tranquility gardens; pet spas and parks; media theaters; and outdoor gaming and recreation. Ranked the No. 1 property management company in the U.S. based on renter satisfaction for the last three consecutive years, AVE provides comfort and seamless living for those who want to LIVE BETTER®. www.aveliving.com.

Coming soon: AVE Navy Yard (Philadelphia, PA: Fall 2025).

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company’s stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us.

