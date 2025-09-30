FanDuel Co-founders Introduce Sunny, the World’s First AI-Powered Blackjack Dealer





NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetHog , the fast-growing crypto casino founded by the co-founders of FanDuel, announces the debut of Sunny, the world’s first AI-powered blackjack dealer. This sets a new standard for the $15 billion live casino industry.

In less than a year since inception, BetHog has quickly emerged to become a major innovator in the crypto casino market. Along with its wide array of classic casino games, BetHog has developed and launched a series of exclusive titles like Hogger, Mines and Plinko.

Today, BetHog is thrilled to unveil its latest proprietary feature – the industry’s first AI-powered blackjack dealer that redefines the online gambling experience. Breaking from the mold of conventional live dealers who often appear detached, or exhausted, Sunny offers players a fresh, interactive experience. Players can now interact with a dealer that greets them by name, remains engaged throughout each session, and is never tired.

Not only does Sunny remember players’ names, she also recalls prior conversations and play histories. She has the ability to offer game advice or offer a joke or two, chats naturally with players and reacts to the ebbs and flows of the game, which enhances the authenticity and excitement of betting in a virtual setting.

In celebration of Sunny's launch, BetHog has given her five secrets about herself to share with players. The first player to uncover all five will win a $50,000 cash prize.

“This is more than just a new feature, it represents a whole new category,” says Nigel Eccles, CEO and co-founder of BetHog. “AI is already transforming other industries and with this launch, it is ready to transform online casinos. Sunny is the first of a new class of dealers who is guaranteed to be witty, sharp and completely engaged in the game. This is what the future of online casinos looks like.”

Founded in 2024, BetHog is a crypto casino and sportsbook, brought to you by the creators of FanDuel. BetHog offers consumers a trusted brand with a first-class online casino and sports betting experience. BetHog is available in 14 languages and accepts deposits in 10 different crypto currencies. It is licensed and regulated by the island nation of Anjouan and backed by some of the leading investors from sports, crypto and gaming: 6th Man Ventures, Will Ventures, Bullpen, Karatage, and Advancit. To learn more, visit: https://www.BetHog.com/about .

