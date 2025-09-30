Frozen Meat Market Size to Worth USD 129.56 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience and Shelf-Stable Products

Ottawa, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen meat market size stood at USD 94.55 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 97.58 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 129.56 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observing growth in the recent period due to changing lifestyles and consumer preferences, due to rising disposable income, changing dietary preferences, and high demand for food products with longer shelf life to suit the lifestyles of hectic consumers.

Key Highlights of the Frozen Meat Market

By region, the Asia Pacific dominated the frozen meat market with highest share of 35% in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the beef segment captured the maximum share of 34% in 2024, whereas the chicken segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment led the frozen meat market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



“Frozen meat is no longer just about extended shelf life. We’re seeing HORECA and QSR channels drive more than half of absolute growth through 2034, while chicken emerges as the category’s fastest-growing product due to its affordability and versatility,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

High Demand for Convenience and Quality Products

Frozen meats have longer shelf lives, are convenient to use, and are manufactured using advanced freezing technology, which is helpful for the growth of the frozen meat market. Hence, such meat options are preferred by consumers with hectic lifestyles to store them easily and cook as per the requirement to save time, and also consume nutritious food anytime. Freezing them also helps to lower the chances of foodborne diseases, further helping the growth of the market. They are also lower in fat and calories and hence are highly demanded by health-conscious consumers to fulfill their protein intake with less fat and calories.

Frozen meat is also essential for quick-service restaurants and the fast food industry. Hence, such sectors also help in the growth of the market. High demand for clean-label and organic frozen meat options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Such meat options are highly demanded by health-conscious consumers to maintain their nutritional intake.

New Trends of the Frozen Meat Market

Innovations in the freezing of meat have helped the market grow. The thawing methods help heat to spread evenly on the whole patty for perfect cooking and taste, further fueling the market’s growth.

Tactics adopted by frozen meat companies, such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, to expand their base are also helping the growth of the market.

Use of active packaging by frozen meat manufacturers involving antioxidants, antimicrobials, moisture scavengers, gas scavengers, and ultraviolet light absorbers further enhances the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in the Frozen Meat Market

In May 2025, Dolly Parton, a global icon, announced the expansion of her retail food line, in collaboration with Conagra Brands, including Southern-inspired, single-serve frozen meals. ( Source - https://www.meatpoultry.com)

- https://www.meatpoultry.com) In May 2025, Harim Chairman, Kim Hong-guk, announced the launch of their brand’s frozen chicken brand, incorporating the company’s chicken franchise brand ‘Mexican’, with a 40-year tradition. (Source- https://biz.chosun.com)

Meat Consumption Varies Between 2024-3034 (Predicted)

YEAR MEAT CONSUMPTION VALUE (USD BILLION) 2024 36.3 2025 38.1 2026 40.0 2027 42.0 2029 44.1 2030 46.3 2030 48.6 2031 51.1 2032 53.6 2033 56.3 2034 59.1

(Source- https://market.us/report/global-frozen-meat-market/)

The table above shows the rising consumption of meat globally in the foreseeable period. The rising meat consumption indicates high demand for different types of meat options, which is helpful to complete the nutrition and protein intake by different types of consumers.

Frozen Meat Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Frozen Meat Market?

The frozen meat market observes growth in the foreseen period due to multiple factors, with convenience being the topmost among all. Consumers with a hectic schedule find it easy to use frozen meat as it can be stored easily and can be used any time, as they have an extended shelf life as well. Hence, such factors help the growth of the market. Such meat products are manufactured using advanced freezing technology, such as individual quick freezing and vacuum sealing, to maintain the meat’s nutritive qualities, taste, and texture, further fueling the market’s growth.

What Are the Challenges Faced by the Frozen Meat Market?

Multiple issues may restrain the growth of the frozen meat market. Negative consumer perception regarding the quality of frozen meat is one of the major restraints in the growth of the market. Many consumers are not properly educated about the frozen meat manufacturing and the technologies used to keep the meat safe.

Hence, many consumers are unable to rely on the quality of the frozen meat. High processing of the meat products is also a major restraint, leading to a lowering of price-conscious consumers. Maintaining a consistent supply chain from farm to the table is a difficult task to manage. Hence, such issues may slow the growth of the frozen meat market.

Product Innovation helping the Growth of the Market

Product innovation, helpful for the production of plant-based meat, is also helping the growth of the market. Rising health-conscious consumers demanding plant-based meats is fueling the growth of the market. Such meat forms are lower in calories, are protein-rich, and are also helpful for consumers following a plant-based or a vegan diet.

Hence, such meat options are demanded globally due to the rising number of vegetarians and vegans. Such products are also easily available in convenience stores and online platforms, further enhancing the opportunities for the growth of the market.

Frozen Meat Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Frozen Meat Market in 2024

Asia Pacific is leading the frozen meat market in 2024 due to factors such as growing population, rising disposable income, high demand for protein-rich sources, high demand for different types of meat options, and other similar factors. Availability of different forms of meat options, such as plant-based meat, demanded by vegetarians and the vegan population, is another major factor influencing the growth of the market in the region.

Countries like India, China, and Brazil have observed a huge hike in the demand for frozen meat, further helping the growth of the frozen meat market. High demand for specialty segments and organic meat products, such as grass-fed, free-range, and organic frozen meat, is also helping the growth of the market.

China observes a huge demand for frozen meat for various purposes, such as for restaurants and fast food places. Such meat options allow the food industry to prepare different types of meat-based cuisines and dishes, which is helpful for the market’s growth in the region. They are also ideal for making different types of gourmet dishes to attract more consumers.

North America Is Expected to Grow in the Foreseen Period

Multiple factors are helping the growth of the frozen meat market in North America in the foreseeable future. Rising disposable income, high demand for protein-rich food options, and high demand for the specialty meat segment are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Advancements in food processing technologies, freezing methods, and consistency in supply chain management are other major factors for the growth of the market in the region in the foreseeable period.

Technological advancements observed in the region for the manufacturing of frozen meat are helpful to maintain the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the meat, and also help the market grow. High demand for plant-based meat options for vegetarian and vegan consumers also helps to improve the growth of the market.

High demand for convenient meat options in the US is helping the growth of the market. It helps the hectic lifestyles of consumers and helps to save their time, further fueling the growth of the market. Hence, such forms of meat are highly demanded by fast-food truck owners, quick-service restaurants, food trucks, and café owners. Hence, such pointers are helpful for the growth of the market.

Frozen Meat Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 3.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 97.58 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 100.70 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 129.56 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen Meat Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The beef segment dominated the frozen meat market in 2024 due to its intact taste, texture, and nutritional value of the meat cuts. Transporting frozen beef is easy compared to fresh cuts, as they can be transported easily in bulk quantities without the fear of spoilage, further fueling the growth of the frozen meat market. High demand for beef due to higher public welfare, growing population, land alterations, dietary changes, urban population, and democratization is further helping the growth of the market.

The chicken segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for cost-effective protein sources, convenient food options, and rising disposable income, helping the growth of the market. Consumers with a hectic lifestyle and less time for preparation of nutritious meals are the highest consumers contributing to the growth of the market. Frozen chicken cuts are highly utilized by restaurants, quick service restaurants, cafes, and domestic households as well due to their convenience factor, time-saving factor, and cost-effectiveness, further fueling the market’s growth in the foreseen period. Different types of frozen chicken options in the form of frozen chicken nuggets, pre-cooked food options, strips, and numerous flavored options are helpful for the market’s growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the frozen meat market in 2024 due to the availability of different types of frozen meat in such stores, which was helpful for the market’s growth. Hence, consumers can easily shop for different types of frozen meat as per their requirements. Such stores have separate sections for different types of products under one roof for the convenience of consumers. Hence, it further fuels the growth of the market. Such markets are easily available in the residential areas and hence have a major role in the growth of the frozen meat market.

The online segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the high usage of e-commerce platforms by consumers of different age groups. They are easy to use and provide detailed information about different types of products. Consumers can also avail exciting and attractive discounts on such platforms, further fueling the market’s growth. Hence, online platforms have a huge role in the growth of the frozen meat market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Frozen Meat Market

BRF S.A. – Brazilian food giant producing frozen poultry, pork, and processed meat products for global markets.

– Brazilian food giant producing frozen poultry, pork, and processed meat products for global markets. Cargill, Incorporated – U.S.-based agribusiness leader supplying frozen beef, poultry, and value-added meat solutions.

– U.S.-based agribusiness leader supplying frozen beef, poultry, and value-added meat solutions. Clemens Food Group – Family-owned U.S. pork producer offering frozen pork products and branded meat solutions.

– Family-owned U.S. pork producer offering frozen pork products and branded meat solutions. Conagra Brands Inc. – Provides frozen meat-based meals and snacks under brands like Banquet and Healthy Choice.

– Provides frozen meat-based meals and snacks under brands like Banquet and Healthy Choice. Hormel Foods Corporation – Offers frozen meat and protein-based products, including bacon, pepperoni, and packaged meals.

– Offers frozen meat and protein-based products, including bacon, pepperoni, and packaged meals. JBS S.A. – World’s largest meat processor, with extensive frozen beef, pork, and poultry operations.

– World’s largest meat processor, with extensive frozen beef, pork, and poultry operations. Minerva Foods SA – Brazilian company specializing in frozen beef and by-products for export markets.

– Brazilian company specializing in frozen beef and by-products for export markets. NH Foods Ltd. – Japanese food company producing frozen beef, pork, and processed meat products.

– Japanese food company producing frozen beef, pork, and processed meat products. Sysco Corporation – Leading U.S. foodservice distributor supplying frozen meat to restaurants, institutions, and retailers.

– Leading U.S. foodservice distributor supplying frozen meat to restaurants, institutions, and retailers. Tyson Foods – Major U.S. processor of beef, pork, and chicken, offering extensive frozen meat lines.

– Major U.S. processor of beef, pork, and chicken, offering extensive frozen meat lines. WH Group – World’s largest pork company (owner of Smithfield Foods), with strong frozen pork product exports.

– World’s largest pork company (owner of Smithfield Foods), with strong frozen pork product exports. Vion Food Group – Dutch producer of frozen beef and pork for retail, foodservice, and industrial markets.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Product

Beef

Chicken

Pork



By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

