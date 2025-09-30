LPL Financial Welcomes Lighthouse Private Wealth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that advisors, DJ Totland, CFP®, CIMA®, CPFA® and Christopher Meyer, CFP®, with support from Rob Tendler CFP®, CLU® and the Harbor Lights Financial Group team – an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors - have come together to form Lighthouse Private Wealth. The practice joins LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. They reported serving approximately $1.1 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from RBC.

Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, within the metropolitan New York area, Totland, Meyer and Tendler have 90 years of combined experience and have worked together for 20 years. They serve a range of clients, including high-net-worth individuals, small business owners and families. Their practice uses a holistic approach that involves all aspects of their clients’ financial matters.

“Chris and I are a very high-touch and service-oriented pair. We act as fiduciaries to our clients and we are proud that we have achieved the CFP® designation,” said Totland. “We collaborate on all client meetings and work in tandem. This gives us a 10,000-foot view of things that are going on in our business. Having two minds approach issues is our differentiator as we can complement each other.”

Why Lighthouse Private Wealth Chose LPL

Looking for improved technology and autonomy, Lighthouse Private Wealth turned to LPL to start their new chapter.

“We are excited about being able to customize and use specific technology in an ‘a la carte’ fashion. LPL is one of the biggest players in this area now and has shown that they are among the best. Also, after always working for a wirehouse or regional broker-dealer, we wanted to become our own bosses. The most important thing to us was being our own business owners and being able to run a business the way we want to run it,” said Meyer.

Scott Posner, managing director of business development, said, “LPL extends a warm welcome to the team and congratulates them on the launch of Lighthouse Private Wealth. At LPL, we understand that advisors are looking for sophisticated capabilities and the autonomy to build and grow their practice according to their unique vision. We look forward to supporting DJ, Chris, Rob and their vision for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. Figures provided as of June 30, 2025. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Lighthouse Private Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

Tracking #802647