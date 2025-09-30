Global Times: China Port Watch: Tianjin Port accelerates green transition, better serving BRI

Beijing, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 23, drizzling rain fell upon North China's Tianjin, shrouding the Bohai Bay in the distance in a thin mist. After about 20-minute drive along the Bohai Bay, a "rainbow port" featuring vibrant quay cranes, gantry cranes and containers jump into sight. This is the world's first smart and zero-carbon terminal - a flagship template of world-class green port that Tianjin builds under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



During his visit to the Tianjin Port in January 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for efforts to develop it into a world-class smart and green port, which can better serve the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei as well as joint development of the BRI.



Over the past six years, Tianjin Port has forged a unique path in its green transformation. Transitioning from reliance on traditional energy sources to establishing wind-solar hybrid power systems, and advancing from pilot operations of electric equipment to deploying ultra-fast charging infrastructure, the century-old port has adopted a whole-chain empowerment model to integrate decentralized green technologies into a highly efficient energy network. Today, it has become a vivid demonstration model for global port decarbonization efforts.



Green port



Standing on Tianjin Port's smart and zero-carbon terminal, one is greeted by a dazzling array of cutting-edge technologies. At the operational zone, artificial intelligence transport robots pass orderly across the dock, while single-trolley quay cranes precisely unload and sort containers. It is green power that ensures the smooth operation of those advanced technologies.



The entire port now has 24 giant wind turbines, each equipped with rotor blades spanning 76 meters in length. Depending on wind conditions, these turbines can generate 2-10 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per rotation, according to Tianjin Port Group Co.



The Tianjin Port Smart Power Dispatching Center serves as the "brain" for managing energy production and consumption across the port. On a massive screen of Tianjin Port Integrated Energy Service Platform at the center, real-time data relating to energy production and distribution at the port are clearly shown. A particularly striking data point highlighted on the screen revealed that 136 million kWh of clean energy has been generated this year, reducing carbon emission by 120,900 tons.



"The port has adopted a full-chain clean energy integration strategy covering power generation, transmission, utilization, investment, construction, and operation," Wang Dawei, general manager of Tianjin Port Qingniao New Energy Co Ltd, told the Global Times on September 23. "Last year, wind turbines and solar photovoltaic panels within the port generated over 300 million kWh of electricity, accounting for 70 percent of the port's total electricity consumption."



As global trade hubs, ports around the world have long struggled with persistent carbon emissions challenges. However, Tianjin Port has recognized since a decade ago that green transition is not a "multiple-choice question" but a "must" to truly achieve green transition, Wang said, noting that the port aims to achieve 100 percent green power coverage by 2030.



In addition to green power, the Tianjin Port has also adjusted transport structure to boost the construction of a green supply chain system. For example, the port has achieved 100 percent clean transportation for container transfer by now, while also achieved 100 percent clean transportation of coke during concentration of containers.



"Behind the remarkable numbers lies a tough, down-to-earth battle," Wang Yanming, manager of the Safety and Environmental Protection Department of Tianjin Port Pacific Container Terminal, told the Global Times on September 23.



Wang Yanming was among the representatives on site during President Xi's inspection to the port in 2019.



"His caring attention to and earnest expectations for the port have greatly inspired us, motivating us to move forward and strive for excellence. We are committed to advancing port development, ensuring the smooth operation of logistics chains and contributing to national prosperity like a screw," Wang Yanming said.



Global hub



While charting a new course toward developing into a world-class green and smart hub, the Tianjin Port solidifies its role as a maritime gateway to connect domestic and international markets along the BRI and share the development opportunities with the rest of the world.



"For many years, Tianjin Port Group has made full use of its geographical advantages, vigorously developing China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train services, and ensuring smooth trade channels between China and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states," said Kong Weidong, deputy general manager of Tianjin Port Group Logistics Co Ltd.



At present, Tianjin Port maintains shipping trade with more than 500 ports in over 180 countries and regions. Maritime routes include direct shipping lines to South America's west coast and the US east coast, and 69 BRI routes. Leveraging three continental bridge channels, the port's cross-border road and bridge transportation volume reached 71,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, ranking among the top nationally, data from the company showed.



On September 9, Tianjin Port's smart zero-carbon terminal completed the handling of 23,534 TEUs for the mega-container ship MSC IRINA, setting a new historical record for single-voyage container throughput at Tianjin Port and achieving a milestone in China's automated container terminal operations.



"Our company has shipped a great volume of cherries from Chile to Tianjin Port in recent years. This has been a great help because in doing this we can alleviate a little bit of pressure on the ports of Shanghai. Guangzhou and Hong Kong by shipping goods directly to this northern port, from where we can really supply Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions as well as Dalian and Shenyang in Northeast China," Gonzalo Matamala, general manager for Asia and China at Chile-based Giddings Fruit, told the Global Times.



This trend will continue to happen as it helps distribute the volume of fresh fruit better the along the ports of the Chinese mainland, Matamala said.



New ambition



The sea transportation of Tianjin Port dates back more than 1,000 years to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), when grains were shipped via the port to the northern border army.



After the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the war-torn port was rebuilt and reopened in 1952. From January to August this year, the port achieved 341 million tons of cargo throughput, up 1.23 percent year-on-year, with 16.71 million TEUs of container throughput, propelling Tianjin's Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index to rise by 1 position globally, now ranking 18th, according to the company.



In March this year, Tianjin Port announced a new plan to expand its annual container throughput capacity to 35 million TEUs by 2035. This represents a significant leap from its 2024 volume of 23.29 million TEUs and underscores the port's commitment to becoming an international hub and a key coastal port.



According to the plan, published on local government website, the port will comprehensively enhance public infrastructure capacity by establishing five navigation channels, with the highest navigational grade reaching 300,000 tons to accommodate the world's largest vessels. The port will leverage its hub-and-driving role to build a globally connected maritime network, improve road and railway transport systems, and smoothly integrate with China-EU and Eurasian land-bridge corridors, building a pivotal strategic node connecting domestic and international circulation in northern China.



To foster new quality productive forces, the port aims to build globally leading intelligent terminals, pioneer AI-driven port operation scenarios, and deploy a 24/7 interconnected "smart brain" system. The port will cultivate digital economy innovations in shipping and logistics while advancing zero-carbon terminals and low-carbon port zones, aligning with global sustainability goals.



Tianjin Port is not just a harbor, but also an important driving force for industrial growth, Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin School of Administration, told the Global Times.



"From an ancient maritime hub spanning millennia to a modern powerhouse, Tianjin Port has forged ahead with unwavering momentum," Cong said. "By continuously improving its value, expanding connectivity and enhancing efficiency, the port is exploring more development possibilities."



