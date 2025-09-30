The world’s first! Aniioki 2-in-1 charger revolutionizes outdoor power freedom

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniioki, a leader in high-performance e-bikes and sustainable mobility solutions, today unveiled the world’s first 2-in-1 E-bike Inverter + Charger, a revolutionary bidirectional device that redefines the rules of outdoor power.





For years, outdoor enthusiasts and e-bike riders have faced the same frustration: single-purpose chargers that leave phones dead, lights dim, and essential devices stalled during camping trips or emergency situations. Traditional e-bike batteries provide limited utility beyond the ride, making power management a constant challenge. Aniioki’s latest innovation tackles this problem head-on, offering a versatile solution that combines mobility and energy independence.

The Aniioki 2-in-1 Charger is the first bidirectional charger in the industry, seamlessly merging “charging” and “discharging” into one sleek, portable device, making it the ultimate “portable power station” for campers. Before reaching the campsite, it functions as a rapid e-bike charger, ensuring full battery capacity for long rides. Once the campsite is set, it switches to discharge mode, delivering a 1000W peak power output capable of simultaneously fast-charging smartphones, drones, action cameras, and other electronics. Beyond that, it powers camping essentials like mini electric pots, projectors, and portable fridges—transforming outdoor setups with home-like convenience. The device’s 4800WH high-capacity battery supports overnight lighting and all-day electronic device use, making it ideal for two-person camping trips or solo adventures.





Thoughtfully designed, it’s compact, easy to store, and fits neatly under the bike seat without taking up space. It’s also rain-resistant for worry-free use in any weather. Whether it’s a cozy family camping trip or a solo adventure, this 2-in-1 charger meets every need with precision. With cutting-edge technology, it eliminates outdoor power limitations, letting riders embrace nature and tech without battery anxiety.

“Aniioki exists to push the limits of what e-bikes and outdoor technology can do,” said Ken, the Product Manager. “With this 2-in-1 charger, we’re providing not only longer rides but also longer-lasting outdoor experiences. It’s about freedom, convenience, and ensuring that technology enhances—not limits—your adventure.”





The Aniioki 2-in-1 charger sets a new standard for outdoor power, giving users the confidence to explore further, camp smarter, and ride longer. By bridging the gap between mobility and energy independence, Aniioki continues its mission to redefine how we experience both e-bikes and the outdoors.

About Aniioki

Aniioki creates long-range, eco-friendly e-bikes and innovative outdoor power solutions. The brand is committed to sustainable mobility, empowering healthier lifestyles, and enabling adventures with reliable, high-performance technology.

