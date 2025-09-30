Signal Space: A New Permanent Gallery for Digital and Transmedia Art in Prague

Prague, Czech Republic, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Space—Prague's first permanent immersive art gallery—will open within the city's Neo-Renaissance Market Hall. Once the pulse of trade and industrial elegance, the hall will open its doors once again, this time as a portal into alternative worlds.





Photo: Everything, by Nohlab © Roberto Conti

Signal Space offers a new kind of contemporary gallery, a purpose-built space for digital exploration and reflection, where visitors from around the world can experience some of the most groundbreaking artistic expressions in light design, visual media, and digital art. It’s the culmination of over a decade of dedication by artists who have been pioneering this movement from its inception.

The idea for a public space for transmedia art first emerged in 2010 when Martin Pošta, founder of Signal Space, and a group of artists created a video-mapping project on Prague’s Astronomical Clock. That project sparked the vision for Signal Festival (a light art festival now in its 13th edition, drawing more than 500,000 visitors to the city each year) and subsequently led to the creation of Signal Space.

"The triumph of that first video mapping on the Astronomical Clock proved that a fusion of ancient architecture and cutting-edge digital art could captivate a city. It was the moment we realised the potential not just to create an installation, but to build a platform, and that's how the vision for Signal Festival and Signal Space gallery was born from the streets of Prague," says Signal Space Founder Martin Pošta.

Through an interplay of algorithms and human intuition, spatial illusions and perceptual networks intertwined with sound, movement, rhythm, data, and light, visitors of Signal Space will encounter the work of artists and studios that are not only chronicling the evolution of digital art and culture but also actively shaping its future.

“The inaugural exhibition Echoes of Tomorrow explores how our visions of the future shape today. How dreams of what’s to come leave echoes in what already is. And how these echoes—in our cities, our technologies, and our emotions—are beginning to take form now,” says Pošta.

The inaugural exhibition will feature eight artworks, including:

intangible #form, by Shohei Fujimoto, an installation that explores the process of perception through spatial structures composed of laser light. Existing at the threshold between the real and the unreal, the experience invites contemplation: What does it mean to perceive space? What does it mean to truly see?

Signes, by Playmodes Studio, an audiovisual canvas that explores the relationship between kinetic, luminous, and acoustic phenomena, situated halfway between a pictorial canvas, a kinetic sculpture, and a digital screen. Driven by generative algorithms, the graphic, moving and acoustic elements are tightly related and never exactly repeated, constantly surprising with new visual and sonic experiences.

Fighters, by Quayola, a film about the algorithmic genesis of Quayola’s latest marble sculpture and the expressiveness of new robotic gestures. Performing an archaeology of future-pasts, this collaboration between Quayola and Max Cooper investigates the tensions and equilibrium between history, heritage and ultra-contemporary technological languages and apparatuses.

“Each work offers a different way of thinking about the future—not as something distant, but as a web of choices, habits, memories, and technological gestures that shape our everyday. This first exhibition is not just a premiere, it is a manifesto,” says Pošta.

Beyond the exhibition, Signal Space will host a vibrant program of activities, including DJ sets, live performances, and a series of lectures- among them a notable talk on creative coding by Zach Lieberman. It also features Signal Playground, an interactive space within the gallery where young children and families can begin to explore storytelling through digital art and technology. These initiatives reflect Signal Space’s active commitment to fostering a community-driven hub for art, culture, and innovation.

Echoes of Tomorrow runs until March 2026, ahead of Signal Space’s second exhibition.





Clockwise: intangible #form, Signes, Fighters, and the Market Hall (photo credit Martin Vronsky)

About Signal Space



Signal Space is a permanent gallery for digital and immersive art, created by the team behind Prague’s Signal Festival. Located in the city center, it offers a curated program of cutting-edge installations by international artists. Signal Space bridges technology, creativity, and public experience—bringing the future of art into a physical, year-round space.

