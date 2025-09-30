PsyMetrics Launches AI-Powered Hiring Assistant 'Psy'

Miami, Florida, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, a leader in AI-driven talent assessment, proudly announces the launch of PsyMetrics AI, a revolutionary platform featuring 'Psy,' an AI-powered hiring assistant. Founded by Dr. Jesse Llobet, PsyMetrics continues to push the boundaries of hiring technology by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with validated psychometric science.





PsyMetrics AI in action: the platform analyzes job descriptions, extracts key competencies, and recommends validated assessments tailored to each role.

At the heart of the platform is Psy, an AI-powered hiring assistant designed to help organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. By automatically matching job descriptions to validated pre-employment assessments, PsyMetrics AI ensures that the hiring process is both efficient and effective. Developed under the expert guidance of Dr. Llobet, a seasoned psychometrician with over 30 years of experience, this tool combines scientific rigor with cutting-edge algorithms to deliver assessments that are predictive, reliable, and improve retention.

PsyMetrics AI analyzes job descriptions and identifies critical competencies, recommending tailored assessments that align directly with success in the role. This approach not only improves time-to-hire and quality of hire but also enhances retention rates. Candidates benefit from a fairer, more consistent evaluation process, ensuring that the best talent is identified and nurtured.

"Our new AI assistant, Psy, represents a significant leap forward in our mission to merge psychological science with technology," said Dr. Jesse Llobet, Founder and Creative Scientist of PsyMetrics. "By providing data-driven, equitable hiring solutions, we are empowering organizations to make smarter hiring decisions while promoting fairness and predicting future job success."

The launch of PsyMetrics AI reinforces the company's position as a trusted provider of validated talent assessments. It highlights Dr. Llobet's ongoing commitment to creating smarter, data-driven hiring solutions that are both equitable and effective. As businesses and HR partners worldwide continue to seek innovative ways to enhance their hiring processes, PsyMetrics AI stands out as a pioneering tool that delivers measurable improvements in hiring outcomes.





Meet Psy, your AI hiring assistant. Psy guides HR teams step-by-step, combining industrial psychology with AI to create science-backed hiring assessments for any role.





About PsyMetrics



PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. Combining validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments that eliminate subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses and HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring.

