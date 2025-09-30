The State of Qatar organizes a High-Level Ministerial event to launch the Global Autism Alliance Coalition on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly

New York, NY, USA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation, Autism Speaks, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO), organized a High-Level Ministerial event to launch the Global Autism Alliance Coalition, on Thursday, 25 September 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, with broad participation of Their Excellencies Ministers and representatives of the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Serbia, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bhutan, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of India, the State of Kuwait, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Portugal, Ireland, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to leaders of civil society, institutions, and development funds.

Her Excellency Ambassador Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, opened the high-level event with a speech in which she emphasized that the launch of the Global Autism Alliance Coalition embodies the vision and wise leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, which has placed the State of Qatar at the forefront of nations championing the cause of persons with autism. Her Excellency stressed that this initiative reflects the pioneering role of the State of Qatar in advancing this issue at the international level, adding that it represents an extension of a solid legacy of research, innovation, and partnership.

It is worth noting that this initiative was announced during the United Nations High-Level Meeting on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and the Promotion of Mental Health and Well-Being, where the initiative called on the international community to move beyond the stage of awareness and to strengthen tangible collective action for a more inclusive future across the world.

Current estimates indicate that nearly 80 million people worldwide—about 1% of the world’s population—are individuals with autism, which underscores the urgent need for coordinated international support. The Alliance aims to raise the profile of autism on the international agenda, and to urge governments, non-governmental organizations, charitable institutions, and the private sector to allocate resources, develop comprehensive policies, and exchange expertise in the fields of research, education, technology, and community participation.

In his speech, His Excellency Mr. Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health, affirmed that the Alliance constitutes a beacon of what humanity can achieve when it unites for good, noting that the international community, through cooperation, can improve the lives of millions of individuals with autism, help them reach their full potential, and grant them hope, opportunities, and a dignified life.

For her part, Her Excellency Mrs. Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Social Development and Family, stressed the pioneering role of the State of Qatar in supporting individuals with autism, pointing out that this achievement reflects the insightful vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, who has worked to instill values of dignity, inclusivity, and access to opportunities. Her Excellency noted that in 2017, the State of Qatar launched its first National Autism Strategy, which laid a solid foundation for comprehensive policies and services, and since then, Qatar has continued its pioneering path in ensuring the rights of individuals with autism through early diagnosis, education, and service provision.

Her Excellency stated, “Innovation will remain central to the journey of progress, and it is not limited to technology alone, but includes reimagining how social systems, family support, and community participation integrate, enabling every individual to be active and impactful within their community.”

In a related context, His Excellency Mr. Fahad Al Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, expressed his pride in the Fund’s participation in launching the Alliance, affirming that this initiative represents a pivotal milestone in unifying international efforts to promote the rights of individuals with autism and empower them to participate effectively in society.

His Excellency explained that the Fund is committed to supporting initiatives that enhance social inclusion and equal opportunities in health and education, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030. He added that through partnerships with international organizations, the Fund will continue working to provide access to education, comprehensive health services, and supportive programs that positively impact the lives of children with autism and their families worldwide.

For her part, Dr. Dina Al Thani, Associate Professor at the College of Science and Engineering at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, addressed the future priorities of international cooperation in the areas of early diagnosis, investment, and technological innovation in autism assessment and related interventions.

Meanwhile, Professor Hilal Lashuel, Advisor on Research, Development and Innovation to the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation, stressed that unifying global efforts around autism, in addition to launching platforms that support individuals with autism, has become a global necessity rather than an option, since confronting autism requires responses and resources that exceed the capacities of any single country—something the Alliance seeks to achieve by promoting integrated collective action at the international level and reaching tangible solutions that positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

On this occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, affirmed in a statement on the “X” platform that the launch of the Global Autism Alliance Coalition constitutes a milestone that moves international efforts from the stage of awareness to the stage of collective action, so that autism becomes a priority on the international agenda. Her Highness added: “The State of Qatar’s commitment to the issue of autism extends beyond its national borders and is based on our firm belief that every human being has the right to a dignified and fulfilling life. From this standpoint, we urge governments and partners to allocate the necessary resources and take practical collective measures to achieve this goal.”

It is noteworthy that Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser played a pivotal role in advancing the issue of autism at the United Nations level, as in 2007 she presented a proposal that led to the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day.

It should also be noted that the State of Qatar, through Qatar Foundation programs—including the Renad Academy and the National Autism Strategy 2025–2035—continues to expand inclusivity, research, and support services for individuals with autism, establishing its position as a global model for collaboration and effective collective action.

“Autism is one of the fastest-growing global health and social priorities, yet international action has been inconsistent and uneven,” said Keith Wargo, President & CEO, Autism Speaks. “Autism Speaks has long championed the need for a unified global response, and as a founding organization of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, we are proud to help create that turning point. For the first time, institutions with the power to shape policy, research, and investment are coming together to connect cutting-edge science to the lived experiences of families and communities. In doing so, a child in Nairobi, a teen in Qatar, and an adult in New York will all be able to access support across their lifespan.”

“After nearly three decades in autism research and public health, I’ve seen how fragmented efforts can be. While autism prevalence has surged, global infrastructure has lagged,” said Dr. Andy Shih, Chief Science Officer, Autism Speaks. “The Global Autism Advocacy Coalition is changing this by uniting leaders across sectors to support systems transformation, advance equity and ensure care for every autistic person, wherever they live. Autism Speaks is proud to be a founding partner of the Coalition. Without urgent action, the next generation will inherit the same gaps we’ve struggled with, and that’s a cost the world cannot afford.”

“WHO welcomes the establishment of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition and looks forward to collaborating with partners to enhance multisectoral coordination, promote evidence-based information, facilitate knowledge exchange, and drive policy innovation,” said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care. “Together, we aim to accelerate global action that brings about meaningful improvements in the lives of autistic individuals—many of whom face stigma and exclusion in their communities due to the absence of evidence-informed policies and adequate support services.”

“The launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition is more than a partnership effort – it is a global pledge that every child with autism has the opportunity to learn and thrive” said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF. “UNICEF is committed to working with our dedicated partners to advance this initiative and support access to early childhood development, health care, education, and working to address stigma. Together, we can help every child with autism reach full potential.”

