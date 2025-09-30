Los Feliz Flea Returns to Vermont Ave — Grand Opening at OMGC with adidas Originals “Los Angeles” Takeover

Los Angeles, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Feliz Flea, LA’s beloved outdoor market known for its curated vintage, handmade, and local finds, is officially coming home to Vermont Avenue! After a successful run at Vintage Land, the market’s Grand Opening will take place at its historic OMGC location:





Los Feliz Flea back in Los Feliz

Grand Opening — Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

OMGC: 2060 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

This highly anticipated return celebrates Los Feliz Flea’s roots and strengthens its commitment to community, creativity, and discovery. Over 180 vendors will offer everything from vintage apparel and collectibles to home goods, art, and top-notch food.

Special Event: adidas Originals Superstar “Los Angeles” Takeover at OMGC

To mark this milestone, adidas and Shiekh Shoes present a one-day activation at OMGC, blending sneaker culture with the city’s creative spirit.

Highlights:

Hero photo moment: Custom lowrider installation & branded backdrop

Live DJ sets and lush lounge zone

First access to the adidas Superstar “Los Angeles” sneaker

Free customization (distressing, lasering, heat transfer) with purchase

Free adidas tote bags for the first 750 guests

Exclusive gifts-with-purchase from select vendors (limited quantities)

Community collaborations with curated Los Feliz Flea vendors and Shiekh Shoes

500 complimentary food items, first-come, first-served

Free tattoos by Poncho The Artist (temporary and real, while spots last)

Special offer: The first 500 who purchase an adidas sneaker or shirt receive a $15 food voucher to use with participating food vendors

“Returning to Los Feliz is more than just a homecoming; it's an opportunity to reconnect with the community that has supported us from the beginning,” said Phillip Dane, CEO of Los Feliz Flea. “Our collaboration with adidas is a testament to the creative energy that defines our market. We can’t wait to celebrate this new chapter with everyone.”

Market Schedule & Hours:

Every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturday | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Every 2nd and 4th Saturday | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Every 2nd and 4th Saturday | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Whether you’re a seasoned flea market enthusiast, sneakerhead, or curious newcomer, October 4th will be an unforgettable celebration of LA’s culture, creativity, and community. Don’t miss the city’s biggest flea market comeback! Visit losfelizflea.com for more information.





Los Feliz Flea OMGC and Masonic Lodge Location

About Los Feliz Flea



Los Feliz Flea is a vibrant outdoor market featuring a curated mix of vintage, handmade, and local goods from over 180 vendors. After gaining a loyal following in Los Angeles, we’re excited to return to our roots in Los Feliz. This season, Los Feliz Flea will take place at both OMGC and the Masonic Lodge on Vermont Avenue, bringing our unique shopping experience back to the heart of the neighborhood. Join us for the new “flea market crawl,” expanded hours, and a renewed focus on community and creativity.

