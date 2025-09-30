James River Church Eagerly Prepares to Host the 2025 Designed for Life Conference in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than a month, from October 9-11, James River Church will welcome world-renowned speakers and a community of women to its South Campus in Ozark, MO, for the 2025 Designed for Life Women’s Conference. Now in its 21st year, the annual gathering, hosted by the church’s women’s ministry, Designed Sisterhood, has become a foundational and anchoring event for women of faith.

Among this year’s highlights are worship leaders Tiffany Hudson and Jenn Johnson. Hudson, a vocalist with Elevation Worship, is a Grammy Award winner and part of the team behind chart-topping songs like “Graves into Gardens” and “Same God”. Johnson, co-founder and singer with Bethel Music, has helped shape modern worship for over two decades.

This year’s conference will also feature performances from James River Church’s musical collective, James River Worship , in light of the August 22 release of their debut full-length album, Glorious. Several songs have already become favorites in weekly services, and the worship team is set to bring the same passion and energy to the arena stage.

Internationally acclaimed pastors Chad and Julia Veach, Alex Seeley, Oneka McClellan, and Quezia Fernandes will offer teachings and encouragement on identity, relationships, leadership, confidence, spiritual growth, and authenticity, while James River Church’s Debbie Lindell and Savannah Gibson will lead the conference.

Last year, more than 10,000 women from all 50 states and over 60 nations participated, a reflection of Designed Sisterhood’s passion to help women experience God’s presence, build lasting friendships, and discover their renewed purpose.

The 2025 theme, “Upon This Rock,” highlights Christ as the unshakable foundation of life and faith, reminding women that when they anchor their lives in Him, they find both strength and unity.

About the Designed for Life Conference

James River Church Pastor Debbie Lindell first launched the event in 2004, and throughout all these years, her heart has always been in showing women that they feel loved, valued, and called by God. After all, these are the qualities that give women the courage to live out their God-designed purpose.

Registration is still open at www.designedforlife.org . Online tickets include full session access, exclusive live hosting, and a special DFL gift package.

About James River Church

James River is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children’s and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

