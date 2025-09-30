Phoenix Energy to Begin Trading on NYSE American Under Ticker Symbol “PHXE.P”

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares are expected to begin trading this morning on NYSE American LLC under the symbol “PHXE.P.”

The Company raised $54,080,460 million through the sale of 2,704,023 Preferred Shares at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

In accordance with the terms of the Company’s Preferred Shares, a short-period initial distribution of $0.11111 per share is payable on October 15, 2025, to holders of record on October 1, 2025.

Digital Offering LLC acted as the lead selling agent for the initial public offering. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

“We are truly excited for Phoenix Energy to begin trading under PHXE.P on the NYSE American. The team at Phoenix Energy successfully ran their Preferred Share IPO on a tight timeline of just over three weeks while other deals in the market were struggling to gain traction. It was impressive to see what their team is capable of,” said Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director of Digital Offering LLC.

To learn more about Phoenix Energy, visit the Company’s website at https://phoenixenergy.com .

About Phoenix Energy:

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests.

Phoenix Energy is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Casper, WY, and Dickinson and Williston, ND, with more than 165 employees across these seven locations.

Contact Phoenix Energy:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@phoenixenergy.com

303.376.9778

About Digital Offering:

Digital Offering, LLC, doing business as Digital Offering, is a leader in crowd-financed public offerings and an investment bank with a focus on technology and innovation, utilizing the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, also known as the JOBS Act.

