HealthPRO Canada Expands National Membership to Nine Provinces and Territories with Addition of Health PEI

Oakville, ON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada is proud to welcome Health PEI as the newest member of its national healthcare procurement network, significantly enhancing collaboration and efficiency across Canada's healthcare system. With membership now encompassing nine provinces and all three territories, HealthPRO Canada unifies healthcare providers in response to growing global geopolitical pressures, helping ensure that Canadian healthcare organizations have a stronger voice and greater buying power on the world stage.

Shawn Terlson, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Health PEI, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership: "Joining HealthPRO Canada aligns perfectly with our commitment to efficiencies and savings in healthcare delivery. The ability to strategically collaborate with other Atlantic provinces and regions across Canada will directly benefit Prince Edward Island residents through improved healthcare outcomes and resource stewardship."

The addition of Health PEI to HealthPRO Canada further enhances the organization’s capability to centralize procurement and clinical expertise, addressing the unique challenges of Canada's healthcare landscape.

"We warmly welcome Health PEI to HealthPRO Canada," said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada. "Uniting healthcare providers across multiple provinces through our innovative procurement solutions and strategic partnerships positions us strongly to navigate healthcare complexities. By centralizing access to procurement and clinical expertise, we significantly enhance our ability to support high-quality patient care and improved health outcomes nationwide."

Health PEI is the provincial health authority responsible for delivering hospital and primary care services, long-term care, mental health supports, and community-based health initiatives across Prince Edward Island.

This collaboration underscores HealthPRO Canada's strategic role in fostering sustainable, effective healthcare solutions, maximizing national procurement strength, and driving better patient outcomes across Canada.

About HealthPRO Canada:

HealthPRO Canada is Canada's national healthcare procurement services organization, leveraging the buying power of member healthcare institutions to ensure the delivery of quality care through efficiency, cost savings, and supply chain resilience.

About Health PEI:

Health PEI is responsible for the delivery of publicly-funded health services in Prince Edward Island. The agency operates hospitals, health centres, public long-term care nursing facilities, and community-based programs and services.