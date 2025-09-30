Bradley University Ranks Among Nation’s Top 20% in Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Rankings

Peoria, Ill., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradley University has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading institutions for preparing students for financial success after graduation. In the 2026 Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings, Bradley placed No. 115 out of 584 colleges and universities nationwide, earning a spot in the top 20% of all ranked institutions.

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings measure how effectively colleges set their graduates up for long-term financial success, with a strong emphasis on student outcomes such as salary impact, career opportunities, and value.

Bradley’s placement reflects the university’s continued commitment to providing students with a transformative education that leads to meaningful careers and financial stability.

“Bradley University has always been dedicated to preparing students not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of success,” said Bradley University President James Shadid. “This recognition reaffirms the value of a Bradley education and highlights the strength of our faculty, programs, and student experience.”

Bradley’s success in national rankings continues to underscore its reputation as a university that combines personalized, hands-on learning with strong career outcomes. By providing both academic excellence and practical preparation, Bradley ensures its graduates are well positioned for long-term professional and personal achievement.

Monday’s Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranking comes less than a week after Bradley was ranked among the top 200 universities in the nation in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. In those rankings Bradley also earned recognition as a Top Undergraduate Business University, one of the Best Value Universities in the nation, was named in the Top 40 for Undergraduate Engineering programs, and rose more than 60 spots in the publication’s ranking for social mobility (#126 nationally). This ranking reflects the power and value of a Bradley degree. Social mobility measures how well universities help students graduate and go on to achieve higher earnings and improved quality of life.

In August, Bradley was included in The Princeton Review’s highly respected The Best 391 Colleges. In addition to making the general list in the 2026 edition, Bradley is featured in four distinguished categories: Best Value Colleges, Best Midwest Colleges, Best Green Colleges, and The Best 391 Colleges.

