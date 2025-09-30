Helium 10 Introduces HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 Coupon Codes for Sellers



Image by Helium 10

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium 10 , a software suite designed for online marketplace entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of two new coupon codes: HUMAN10 and HUMAN20. These codes are intended to lower upfront costs for individuals and businesses using the platform to manage operations on Amazon and Walmart.

The HUMAN10 coupon code provides a 10% lifetime discount on all Helium 10 subscription plans, making it a great choice for sellers who want ongoing savings as they scale their business. Meanwhile, the HUMAN20 code gives 20% off for the first six months, ideal for those who prefer a bigger discount upfront while testing the platform’s powerful tools. Both promo codes are valid for new and existing users and can be applied instantly at checkout on the official Helium 10 website, ensuring secure access to features like keyword research, product tracking, listing optimization, and more.

Purpose of the Initiative

The introduction of these codes reflects Helium 10’s effort to make professional e-commerce tools more financially accessible. By reducing initial software expenses, the company aims to help entrepreneurs and established businesses allocate resources toward inventory, logistics, and long-term growth strategies.

Platform Overview

Helium 10 is currently used by more than two million sellers worldwide. The platform consolidates multiple functions into one system, including product research, keyword tracking, listing optimization, profit monitoring, and inventory management.

According to the company, these tools are designed to assist sellers in identifying market opportunities, improving operational efficiency, and protecting against common challenges such as listing hijacking or policy violations.

Availability and Application

Users can apply either code during the subscription process:

Select a plan on the Helium 10 website.





Enter Helium coupon code:



HUMAN10: 10% off every month on all Helium 10 plans, valid for lifetime. HUMAN20: 20% off for the first 6 months on all Helium 10 plans.





The applicable discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

All subscriptions include access to the full platform and standard customer support services. A 7 day money-back guarantee is also available.

Who Benefits

The launch is designed to support different categories of online businesses:





New sellers seeking to validate and launch products.





Growing sellers streamlining operations as they expand.





Established brands monitoring competition and optimizing marketing spend.



About Helium 10

Helium 10 is a comprehensive software suite for Amazon sellers and Walmart sellers, offering tools for product research, listing optimization, and business analytics. The platform provides data-driven insights, operational safeguards, and educational resources to support global e-commerce businesses at every stage.



Affiliate Disclosure:

This article may contain affiliate links. It means if you use mentioned links or coupons on your subscription commissions earned which usage support the creation and distribution of accurate informative content.

CONTACT: support@helium10.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02621ba0-f461-42c5-a035-4d4096b47ffb