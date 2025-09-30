Frank Winston Crum Insurance Named to RISE Elite 50 Internship List for 2025

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Winston Crum Insurance (FWCI) has been named to the prestigious RISE Elite 50 Internships list for 2025, recognizing its outstanding commitment to developing future talent in insurance.

Since 2021, FWCI has hosted 21 Risk Management & Insurance (RMI) interns across key departments, including Actuarial, IT, Operations, Underwriting, Claims, and Marketing. Interns are fully immersed in the company’s operations and contribute directly to business-critical projects.

“Our internship program is built on the same principles that guide our business—respect, integrity, and empowerment,” said Matt Crum, President of FWCI. “We don’t just teach interns about insurance; we invite them to shape it. Being named to the RISE Elite 50 affirms our belief that investing in young professionals is investing in the industry’s future.”





FWCI’s program stands out for its family-led leadership structure. This fosters a values-driven culture that interns consistently cite as a highlight.

Interns at FWCI are encouraged to collaborate, innovate, and lead. They make real-time suggestions to improve processes, engage directly with senior leadership, and gain mentorship from seasoned professionals. The company’s on-site café adds to the community-focused workplace experience.

Hector Cano, FWCI’s VP of Workers’ Compensation Claims and a RISE Ambassador, shared, “RISE is more than a recognition—it’s a movement to connect, support, and empower the next generation of insurance professionals. At FWCI, interns aren’t just observers; they contribute fresh ideas, challenge norms, and help us grow. I’m proud to be part of a company that sees potential and invests in it.”

FWCI’s internship program is also a proven pipeline for talent: four former interns have transitioned into full-time roles, reinforcing the company’s commitment to long-term growth and opportunity.

To learn more about FWCI’s agent program and career opportunities, visit www.fwcruminsurance.com/careers.

About Frank Winston Crum Insurance

Frank Winston Crum Insurance (FWCI) is a national commercial insurance carrier specializing in workers’ compensation, general liability, excess liability, and inland marine coverage. Founded in 2003, FWCI partners exclusively with independent agents to deliver fast, flexible, and agent-centric insurance solutions. FWCI continues to innovate and expand—introducing new products and technologies designed to streamline the insurance experience. Guided by values of integrity, respect, and prosperity, FWCI is committed to long-term relationships and mutual success. Learn more at https://www.fwci.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6369941-da59-4cfd-b2fe-a05a6072ba0a