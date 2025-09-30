Saladworks Unveils Bold New Menu to Elevate Flavor and Freshness

St. Petersburg, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladworks, the leading create-your-own salad destination, is elevating guest experiences with a vibrant new menu launching today. The refresh introduces new crave-worthy Signature and Premium salads, melts, and grilled wraps—crafted to delight loyal fans and welcome new guests.

“Saladworks has always been about flavor, freshness, and choice,” says Alisa Kahn, senior director of marketing. “Our new menu brings even more variety and excitement while staying true to the fresh ingredients our guests love.”

Menu Highlights

Fuji Apple Crunch Salad – A bright, fall-inspired salad featuring the signature Saladworks Blend, hearty quinoa, tangy pickled onions, creamy goat cheese, crunchy apple chips, grilled chicken, and sweet dried cranberries, all tossed in a crisp Fuji apple cider vinaigrette.

– A bright, fall-inspired salad featuring the signature Saladworks Blend, hearty quinoa, tangy pickled onions, creamy goat cheese, crunchy apple chips, grilled chicken, and sweet dried cranberries, all tossed in a crisp Fuji apple cider vinaigrette. Buffalo Chicken Grilled Wrap – A zesty handheld packed with spicy buffalo chicken, fresh spinach, juicy diced tomatoes, tangy blue cheese, and creamy ranch dressing, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

– A zesty handheld packed with spicy buffalo chicken, fresh spinach, juicy diced tomatoes, tangy blue cheese, and creamy ranch dressing, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Turkey Cheddar & Bacon Melt – Comfort food with a modern twist: roasted turkey layered with smoky bacon and melty cheddar cheese, finished with Thousand Island dressing and served hot and toasty.

Starting at just $9.99, every entrée is served with a warm honey oat roll or your choice of pickle and chips. Made with wholesome ingredients – from hearty, protein-packed wraps to indulgent melts and crisp salads – the new offerings embrace flavor without compromise. With this launch, Saladworks continues its mission to redefine healthy dining and make fresh, customizable meals more accessible than ever.

“We listened closely to our guests and crafted this menu to reflect the bold flavors and satisfying combinations they’re looking for,” adds Kahn. “This is more than just a menu update; it’s a celebration of how fast-casual dining can be both delicious and nourishing.”

The new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. To find a location or order online, go to www.saladworks.com.

About Saladworks

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is known for its create-your-own salad concept and operates more than 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. The brand was named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2025 and has been serving up original salad experiences to guests for more than 30 years. Saladworks is part of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit saladworks.com. Follow Saladworks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

