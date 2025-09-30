Just One Week Away! Silicon Valley C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 7, 2025 – Register Now

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-suite executives from the Silicon Valley seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual Silicon Valley CIO Summit C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 7, 2025. This premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”

Key topics at the 17th Annual Silicon Valley C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology

Predicting the Future of Enterprise Tech

Most notably, Sesh Tirumala, senior vice president and CIO of Western Digital will open the conference with an executive tech talk.

Other speakers for the 17th Annual Silicon Valley CIO Leadership Technology Leadership Summit include:

Shamyo Chatterjee, CIO, Corsair

Cassie Crossley, Vice President Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

Stuart Evans, Professor, CMU

Tyler Farrar, CISO & Head of Infrastructure, Nextracker Inc.

Karl Hightower, Vice President, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Stanford Health Care

Rick Holland, Data & AI Security Officer, Cyera

Rohit Jain, CIO, Harvard Business School Alumni Association

Sineesh Keshav, CTO, Prologis

Tony Leng, Managing Partner, HIEC

Sharon Mandell, Senior Vice President & CIO, Juniper Networks

Adhir Mattu, Senior Vice President & CIO, NXP Semiconductors

Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Cybersecurity Strategist & Advisor, Cybersecurity Insights

Nishit Sahay, Senior Vice President and CIO, Marvell Technology

Piyoush Sharma, Head of Enterprise Security & Tech Operations, Zuora

Pranab Sinha, CIO, Nextracker Inc.

Saket Srivastava, CIO, Asana

Srini Tanikella, CIO, Penguin Solutions

Harsh Tewari, Vice President Technology, Medifast Inc.

Ravi Thadani, Vice President IT, Enphase Energy

Reena Tiwari, CIO, LexisNexis Legal and Professional

Sandy Venugopal, CIO, CoreWeave

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Silicon Valley executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, 409 San Antonio Road, Mountain View, California, 94025.

Valued Partners so far for the 17th Annual Silicon Valley C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Gold Partners: Armis, Lumen, Security Scorecard, ValueOps

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Fixify

Community Underwriters: Movate

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Association Partners: SIM, San Francisco Bay Area chapter

Registration for the 17th Annual Silicon Valley CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.

In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for nine other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.

