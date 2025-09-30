PER® and Urology Times® to host fourth annual Urology on the Beach event with University of Miami Health System’s Desai Sethi Urology Institute

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®) and Urology Times® are partnering with the University of Miami Health System’s Desai Sethi Urology Institute to present the fourth annual Urology on the Beach Conference. For three days, the conference will unite urologists, fellows, advanced practice providers, residents and medical students nationwide to explore emerging innovations and treatment strategies in urologic oncology.

The conference will take place January 16-18, 2026, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. It will cover a range of urologic topics, including prostate, upper tract and bladder cancers, as well as benign disease processes like reconstructive urology and male infertility. Attendees will experience engaging lectures, live Q&A sessions and multidisciplinary discussions offering real-world insights into current and emerging trends in urology.

“Urology on the Beach is unlike any other meeting because it blends state-of-the-art clinical updates with highly practical discussions,” said Raveen Syan, M.D., co-chair of the conference. “Attendees will gain pearls they can apply in their practices the very next day, whether it’s improving outcomes in complex cancer cases or managing benign conditions with greater confidence.”

“Partnering with the University of Miami Health System’s Desai Sethi Urology Institute to bring Urology on the Beach to the national stage aligns with our mission to deliver unparalleled educational experiences that improve patient outcomes,” said Erik Lohrmann, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of PER and Urology Times. “This meeting has quickly become a can’t-miss annual event for the urology community.”

As it enters its fourth year, Urology on the Beach continues to provide a collaborative space for leading experts to share the latest advances in urologic care, empowering urologists to drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.

For additional Urology on the Beach information, visit www.gotoper.com/uotbpr .

About Physicians’ Education Resource

Physicians’ Education Resource (PER) is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing, PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across a broad range of specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management.

About Urology Times

Urology Times is the leading multimedia resource for urologists and allied health professionals. It provides clinical analysis, policy perspectives and practical advice to improve practice and patient care. As the leading publication reaching the full spectrum of specialists treating urologic disorders, Urology Times keeps clinicians up-to-date on the latest advances while helping them run more efficient practices. Urology Times is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the University of Miami Health System’s Desai Sethi Urology Institute

Established in 2022, the Desai Sethi Urology Institute is poised to become a global leader in urology. Under the visionary leadership of its founding director, Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., the institute is dedicated to delivering exceptional clinical care, advancing patient outcomes through groundbreaking research, and empowering the next generation of urologists. By fostering close collaboration with specialties such as radiology, pathology, medical oncology, engineering and translational research, the Institute seeks to transform the standard of care by swiftly translating innovative technologies from the laboratory to the bedside.