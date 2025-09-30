XXKK Exchange Launches 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XXKK Exchange , a leading global digital asset trading platform, announced the launch of its 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition, inviting traders worldwide to showcase their strategies, compete for top rankings, and share substantial rewards.

The competition will take place in two stages:

Registration Period: September 29, 2025, 10:00 UTC+8 – October 6, 2025, 10:00 UTC+8

Competition Period: October 6, 2025, 12:00 UTC+8 – October 17, 2025, 12:00 UTC+8

Participants can register during the signup period and engage in simulated trading throughout the competition. The event features both individual and team categories, providing multiple opportunities for participants to compete and win.

The total prize pool is up to 90,000 USDT, comprising 15,000 USDT for the individual competition and 75,000 USDT for the team competition. The actual prize pool will unlock progressively based on the number of participants.

Rewards will be distributed according to the following structure for both categories:

Ranks 1–5: 65% of the prize pool

Ranks 6–10: 20%

Ranks 11–15: 10%

Others: 5% shared proportionally

“This trading competition is designed to offer traders a fair and rewarding environment to test their strategies and improve their skills,” said Emmalyn, spokesperson for XXKK Exchange .

Join the competition:

The competition is open to all registered XXKK users worldwide. Participants can register and join the event exclusively through the mobile app downloaded from the official website.

Official Website: www.xxkk.com

About XXKK Exchange

XXKK Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform committed to providing secure, compliant, and high-performance trading services for users around the world. Powered by advanced technology infrastructure and deep liquidity, and built around a user-centric product ecosystem, XXKK enables traders and investors to fully leverage the opportunities in the crypto economy.

Official Website: https://www.xxkk.com

Contact Email: marketing@xxkk.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XXKK Exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e9844e-da23-4208-8b88-36359c821883