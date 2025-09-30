HNL Lab Medicine Introduces Self-Collected HPV Test to Increase Privacy and Access

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to offer a new self-collected HPV test that enhances patient privacy and convenience. This test detects 14 high-risk strains of Human Papillomavirus, which are known to cause several types of cancer. Unlike traditional testing, the self-collected option allows patients to collect their own sample in private, eliminating the need for a pelvic exam.

Human Papillomavirus is a leading cause of vaginal and cervical cancers, as well as certain head and neck cancers. Screening for high-risk strains can help identify the virus before it leads to cancerous changes in the body.

Dr. Caitlin Murphy, Clinical Lab Director at HNL Lab Medicine, shared her perspective on the benefits of the new test. “The availability of self-collected HPV testing gives patients an option with added privacy, ease, and convenience. For those who are uncomfortable with pelvic exams, self-collected testing is an excellent alternative.”

Eligible patients include those age 30 or older who have no history of HPV and no previous abnormal cervical screenings. The sample is collected by the patient in a private space within a healthcare provider’s office. Although the collection is done independently and without observation, clinical staff are available nearby to provide instructions or answer questions. Patients who are experiencing symptoms such as unusual discharge, bleeding, past abnormal test results, or pelvic pain should consult a healthcare provider for a pelvic exam and further evaluation.

“Many people with HPV do not experience symptoms. A self-collected test offers a reliable screening method and can reduce the need for invasive testing if the result is negative,” said Dr. Murphy. “If a test result is positive, it provides an early warning sign that allows patients and their providers to pursue additional testing or treatment only when necessary.”

Self-collected testing also helps reduce healthcare disparities by creating a more accessible option for those who may face barriers to traditional care. Increasing access to HPV screening can lead to earlier detection and treatment, improving outcomes and reducing the burden of HPV-related cancers.

“With increasing HPV vaccination rates, we hope to see a future where these cancers are far less common,” added Dr. Murphy. “Until then, regular screening and early intervention remain the most effective ways to protect patients’ health.”

To obtain the test, patients should discuss their options with their healthcare provider. To learn more about HPV or the new self-collected HPV test, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.