North America Shoulder Replacement Market Outlook Report 2025-2033 with Overview of Key Companies - Exactech, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Mathys AG Bettlach, Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Shoulder Replacement Market Outlook to 2033 - Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement, Partial Shoulder Replacement, Shoulder Resurfacing and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement, Partial Shoulder Replacement, Shoulder Resurfacing, Revision Shoulder Replacement and Reverse Shoulder Replacement



The North America Shoulder Replacement Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share data for Shoulder Replacement Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Shoulder Replacement Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope

Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement

Partial Shoulder Replacement

Shoulder Resurfacing

Revision Shoulder Replacement

Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Shoulder Replacement Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Shoulder Replacement Market, North America

3.1 Shoulder Replacement Market, North America, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Shoulder Replacement Market, North America, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.3 Shoulder Replacement Market, North America, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.4 Shoulder Replacement Market, North America, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.5 Shoulder Replacement Market, North America, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



4 Shoulder Replacement Market, Canada

4.1 Shoulder Replacement Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.2 Shoulder Replacement Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.3 Shoulder Replacement Market, Canada, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

4.4 Shoulder Replacement Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



5 Shoulder Replacement Market, Mexico

5.1 Shoulder Replacement Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.2 Shoulder Replacement Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.3 Shoulder Replacement Market, Mexico, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

5.4 Shoulder Replacement Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



6 Shoulder Replacement Market, United States

6.1 Shoulder Replacement Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

6.2 Shoulder Replacement Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

6.3 Shoulder Replacement Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

6.4 Shoulder Replacement Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



7 Overview of Key Companies in North America Shoulder Replacement Market

7.1 Exactech Inc

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Arthrex Inc

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 DePuy Synthes Inc

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Stryker Corp

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Mathys AG Bettlach

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

7.6.1 Company Overview



8 Shoulder Replacement Market Pipeline Products



9 Recent Developments

9.1 Corporate Communications

9.1.1 Feb 18, 2025: Industry Leaders Join Mizzou Cybersecurity Advisory Board

9.2 Financial Announcements

9.2.1 Apr 18, 2025: Integra LifeSciences to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2025

9.2.2 Apr 16, 2025: Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Receives CLIA Approval for FaStep Multi-Drug Urine Test Panel

9.2.3 Feb 04, 2025: Integra LifeSciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on February 25, 2025

9.2.4 Dec 23, 2024: ChitogenX Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

9.2.5 Oct 09, 2024: Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

9.2.6 Oct 01, 2024: Stryker to Announce Its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

9.2.7 Sep 30, 2024: ChitogenX Announces Q2 2025 Results

9.2.8 Aug 07, 2024: Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

9.2.9 Jul 15, 2024: Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on July 29, 2024

9.3 Legal And Regulatory

9.3.1 Jul 03, 2025: Innocan Announces Promising Results of LPT-CBD Administered to Gottingen Minipigs, Providing a Good Translational Model

9.4 Product News

9.4.1 May 27, 2025: Exactech Announces Release of Next-Generation Shoulder Planning App

9.4.2 Mar 28, 2025: Norton Orthopedic Institute Surgeon Performs New Robotic-Assisted Shoulder Replacement



10 Appendix

