Deep Dive into Vertical Farming Intelligence Report 2025: Investment, Patents and Climate Resilience Drive Growth Despite Consumer Perception Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into Vertical Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the vertical farming theme. It identifies the crops currently grown in vertical farms, the technologies aiding implementation, and the current leaders. It also provides case studies and predicts what's next for the vertical farming theme.

Vertical farming is a method of growing crops indoors in vertically stacked layers. It often incorporates controlled environmental conditions and technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. It can increase food security and decrease agricultural systems' emissions and water intensity.



Vertical farming has struggled to gain traction up until now, but investment and adoption will increase over the next five years. Venture financing activity has been growing, as have patent filings. Climate resilience and reducing reliance on food imports will be key drivers of vertical farming. A significant challenge will be consumer perceptions; sellers of vertically farmed produce should emphasize its health and sustainability benefits.

Reasons to Buy

Challenges like lack of land, climate change, growing populations, and rising input costs are impacting the agricultural sector. Vertical farming can help alleviate these challenges by reducing reliance on expensive inputs, using less space, and creating circular agriculture systems. Understand this important and disruptive theme with our latest Deep Dive report.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

What is Vertical Farming?

How Vertical Farming Will Address Agricultural Challenges

Case Studies

The Future of Vertical Farming

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Planet Farms

Fischer Farms

Dyson Farming

LettUs Grow

Eden Green

L'Oreal

Da Vittorio

Marks & Spencer

Pure Impact

AutoStore Technology

Stacked IP

Airiel Scientific Innovations

University of Arizona

Oishii Farm

GreenWave

Nemo's Garden

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8idqbe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.