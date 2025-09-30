Quarterly Apparel Market Report: Q2 2025 Review and Forecasts to 2029 - Online Will Continue to Outperform in the Forecast Years, Aided by Technological Investments from Brands

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.
Scope
- 2025 will see growth in the global apparel market improve as inflation softens further
- The Americas will be the weakest in 2025 and out to 2029 due to tariff impacts and weak exchange rates in Latin countries
- Online will continue to outperform in the forecast years, aided by technological investments from brands
Reasons to Buy
- Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price positions
- Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global apparel market
- Identify the key approaches brands and retailers are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029
- Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029
- Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029
- Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029
MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029
- Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025
- Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q2 2025
BRAND & RETAILER NEWS
- Brand and Retailer News - Space
- Brand and Retailer News - Strategy
ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Analyst Briefings
- Global Consumer Insights - Apparel purchasing habits
- Global Consumer Insights - Secondhand purchases
- Global Consumer Insights - Secondhand purchases
- UK Consumer Insights - Categories bought via social media
- UK Consumer Insights - Apparel retailers shoppers purchased from via social media
- UK Consumer Insights - Apparel purchases from abroad
- UK Consumer Insights - Babywear shopper penetration & top retailers
- UK Consumer Insights - Babywear statements
- UK Consumer Insights - Spending on formalwear/occasion-wear
Companies Featured
- Nike
- Adidas
- Shein
- Zara
- UNIQLO
- H&M
- Louis Vuitton
- Skechers
- New Balance
- Hermes
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- Target
- Walmart
- Next
- Zalando
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Tapestry
- TJX
- the GAP
- M&S
- JD Group
- PVH
- Inditex
- Puma
- Hugo Boss
- Capri
- Under Armour
- Macy's
- Foot Locker
- VF Corp
- Victoria's Secret
- Tala
- Arket
- George
- Gucci
- New Look
- Guess
- Veja
- Onitsuka Tiger
- Dior
- Debenhams
- Skims
- Seraphine
- Camper
- Net-a-porter
- Mango
- Luxe Collective
- Superdy
- Topshop
- Tesco
- ASDA
- Sainsbury's
- Temu
- Etsy
- White Fox Boutique
- Cider
- Notino
- Polene
- Buffbunny
- Farfetch
- Morissons
- Matalan
