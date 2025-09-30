Quarterly Apparel Market Report: Q2 2025 Review and Forecasts to 2029 - Online Will Continue to Outperform in the Forecast Years, Aided by Technological Investments from Brands

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.



Scope

2025 will see growth in the global apparel market improve as inflation softens further

The Americas will be the weakest in 2025 and out to 2029 due to tariff impacts and weak exchange rates in Latin countries

Online will continue to outperform in the forecast years, aided by technological investments from brands

Reasons to Buy

Access insights and forecasts up to 2029 for the global apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price positions

Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global apparel market

Identify the key approaches brands and retailers are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

Key Topics Covered:

APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029

Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029

Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029

Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029

Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029

Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029

Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029

Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029

Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers

APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024

Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024

Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024

APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025

Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q2 2025

BRAND & RETAILER NEWS

Brand and Retailer News - Space

Brand and Retailer News - Strategy

ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Analyst Briefings

Global Consumer Insights - Apparel purchasing habits

Global Consumer Insights - Secondhand purchases

Global Consumer Insights - Secondhand purchases

UK Consumer Insights - Categories bought via social media

UK Consumer Insights - Apparel retailers shoppers purchased from via social media

UK Consumer Insights - Apparel purchases from abroad

UK Consumer Insights - Babywear shopper penetration & top retailers

UK Consumer Insights - Babywear statements

UK Consumer Insights - Spending on formalwear/occasion-wear

