America’s AI Boom Faces a Supply Crisis — Jim Rickards Says the Solution Lies Beneath Our Feet

Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI revolution is accelerating. NVIDIA’s stock has surged, Microsoft is pouring billions into AI supercomputers, and Elon Musk has warned that artificial intelligence will require more power than the global grid can currently supply.

But experts caution that the bottleneck isn’t just energy — it’s materials. The chips driving AI models rely on rare minerals like copper, cobalt, and lithium. And right now, most of those resources are controlled overseas.

Jim Rickards warns: “ We rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals… These are critical to everything from NVIDIA’s A.I. Chips to Elon Musk’s EVs, robots and satellites… to advanced military weaponry like F-16 fighters and drones. Practically every device with an ‘on’ button ”

Beijing Pulls the Plug

The danger is already here. “ China blocked the export of these critical minerals to the United States. Meaning if we don’t act – our whole economy could tip into crisis ” , Rickards said in a recent interview.

He compares the move to the oil embargo of the 1970s. “This reminds me of the 1970s, and the Arab Oil Embargo”

Only this time, the stakes aren’t just cars and gasoline — they’re the chips fueling America’s technological future.

A Supreme Court Breakthrough

Rickards believes the timing is no accident. He argues that a recent Supreme Court decision has changed the playing field.

“ Last year, Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine… Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead… Now, for the first time in half a century – we can go get them! ”

This, he says, paves the way for America to unlock vast mineral deposits that have been trapped under federal land for generations.

A $150 Trillion “Endowment”

At the heart of Rickards’ case is what he calls a “national endowment.” “As we speak – Trump and his team are pushing for the release of a ‘national endowment’ worth at least $150 trillion. As soon as October 1st”

He explains: “It’s enough to pay off the national debt, four-times over… take a 100% stake in every company listed on the NASDAQ… and buy every private home in the United States”

Unlike government bailouts, this isn’t about checks in the mail. Rickards stresses: “It is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined. And a chance for a few little-known companies to become household names, in the years ahead”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised four U.S. Presidents, the Treasury, CIA, and Pentagon. He helped craft the Petrodollar Accord, helped end the Iranian Hostage Crisis, and testified before the Treasury ahead of the 2008 financial collapse.

Known for his bold forecasts, Rickards has a track record of accuracy: “You predicted the 2008 financial crisis when many said it was impossible… You called Trump’s 2016 victory when polls gave him a 2% chance… And you even warned about the coming pandemic and lockdowns in early 2020”

Today, he warns that unless America taps its own buried wealth, the AI boom could stall before it truly begins.