Del Taco Releases New Del Dorado Chicken Lineup and Extends Fan-Favorite Orange Cream Shake

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco is packing layers upon layers of flavor with the launch of its brand-new Del Dorado Chicken Menu, available nationwide beginning Sept. 30. This features freshly grilled, marinated chicken, new Salsa Roja and reintroducing spicy jack cheese that leaves fans craving more. The Del Dorado Chicken Menu is crafted to deliver bold, elevated flavors that redefine expectations of what QSR can be.

Grilled fresh daily and soaked in a garlic, lime and pepper marinade, the new Del Dorado Chicken takes center stage across a variety of craveable builds, including tacos, burritos, a quesadilla and a Crunchtada®. Each item is individually crafted to deliver flavor on flavor and topped with crave-worthy ingredients like shredded spicy jack cheese, crunchy shredded cabbage, house-made guacamole and fresh-cut lime, all complemented by Del Taco’s flavor-packed Salsa Roja made with roasted tomatillos and chipotle peppers.

The NEW Del Dorado Chicken Menu Includes:

NEW Del Dorado Chicken Epic Burrito – Freshly grilled, marinated chicken loaded with our new Salsa Roja, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, shredded spicy jack cheese, fresh diced onions, crunchy shredded cabbage, diced tomato, and cool sour cream all wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



(Note: In Colorado, this item will be available as the Macho Burrito.)

NEW Del Dorado Chicken Grilled Burrito – Freshly grilled, marinated chicken loaded with our new Salsa Roja, shredded spicy jack cheese, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and cool sour cream all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.



NEW Del Dorado Chicken Taco – Freshly grilled, marinated chicken topped with our new Salsa Roja, shredded spicy jack cheese, and crunchy shredded cabbage, topped with house-made guacamole in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh cut lime wedge.



NEW Del Dorado Chicken Quesadilla – Freshly grilled, marinated chicken, shredded spicy jack cheese, and our new Salsa Roja, folded in a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with guacamole and sour cream for dipping.



NEW Del Dorado Chicken Crunchtada® – A thick, crunchy corn shell layered with freshly grilled marinated chicken, Salsa Roja, spicy jack cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and cool sour cream.



To sweeten the deal, Del Taco is also featuring its popular Orange Cream Shake — a hand-blended, 16-ounce shake combining creamy vanilla and nostalgic Fanta® Orange.

“At Del Taco, we’ve always been known for our freshly grilled chicken but we wanted to give our guests more of what they want. We developed a whole new line that delivers flavor on flavor by combining our already great tasting ingredients with our new Salsa Roja and Spicy Jack Cheese and gives our guests more of what they crave; a whole new level of flavor.” said Sarah McAloon, interim President of Del Taco. “We strive for quality, and the Del Dorado Chicken Menu delivers just that. Our new lineup proves you don’t have to choose between convenience and premium taste — you can have both at Del Taco.”

The Del Dorado Chicken Menu launch signals Del Taco’s bold answer to the growing demand for elevated QSR flavors, with food that layers flavor on flavor with quality ingredients, but with the convenience, speed and value Del Taco is known for.

The Del Dorado Chicken Menu and Orange Cream Shake will be available from Sept. 30 through Nov. 11. Fresh off back-to-back wins in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards, where fans crowned Del Taco as Best Fast Food Restaurant and its signature crinkle-cut fries as Best Fast Food Fries, the brand continues to raise the bar on flavor and value.

For more information and to find a nearby Del Taco location, visit deltaco.com .

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards , Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .

