CTF/FCE urges the federal government to implement the Student Loan Forgiveness Program

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) is calling on the Government of Canada to fulfill its Budget 2024 commitment to expand the National Student Loan Forgiveness Program to include teachers and early childhood educators (ECEs) working in rural and remote communities.

This initiative was intended to start this fall, but it has yet to be implemented.

“Educators, students, and families are tired of waiting,” said CTF/FCE President Clint Johnston. “Loan forgiveness is a proven tool for recruiting and retaining professionals in underserved communities. Canada has recognized this for doctors and nurses; now it’s time to extend the same commitment to educators. Fulfilling this promise would make life more affordable for new educators and strengthen public education in regions that need it most.”

A promise yet to be fulfilled

In February, the federal government indicated in the Canada Gazette that the changes would come into effect this fall. However, without concrete action or implementation details, thousands of educators remain uncertain about their future. The program is set to provide up to $30,000 for a teacher and $15,000 for an Early Childhood Educator (ECE), an amount that can significantly improve families’ financial stability.

Worsening shortages

Recent national survey data from the CTF/FCE underscores the urgency of the situation for educators working in rural areas:

71% of them say there is a shortage of qualified teachers at their school;

62% report that the shortage of qualified teachers has increased since the 2023-2024 school year;

44% have considered leaving the profession in the last year.



The top positions urgently needed include daily substitutes, fully certified teachers, and educational assistants, including ECEs.

What’s to be gained

Expanding the loan forgiveness program will:

Address staffing shortages in rural and remote communities;

Ease the financial burden for new educators and improve retention rates;

Ensure fairness by aligning educators with doctors and nurses who already benefit from the program.



Call to action

The CTF/FCE is urging the federal government to halt the delays and implement this program immediately. Educators, families, and supporters of public education can join the call by sending a message to Prime Minister Carney, Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu, and their local MP: https://www.ctf-fce.ca/take-action/loan-forgiveness/#call-on-goc.

About the Canadian Teachers’ Federation

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 370,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 33-million educators.

The Parachute Educator Survey Series

The Parachute Educator Survey Series is in response to a resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the CTF/FCE in 2023. The Federation has been given the task of developing and coordinating a pan-Canadian strategy to address teacher retention and recruitment towards a national response to this crisis. The Parachute Educator Survey Series is a 3-year (2024-2027) evidence-based initiative that supports the larger Pan-Canadian Retention and Recruitment Strategy for the CTF/FCE and its Member and Associate Organizations.

