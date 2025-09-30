7MM Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Epidemiology Forecast Report 2024-2034: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Global & Historical Trends

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB): Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of CHB are expected to increase from 3,886,599 cases in 2024 to 3,901,293 cases in 2034, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.04%.

In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB are expected to decrease from 2,085,419 cases in 2024 to 2,058,800 cases in 2034, at a negative AGR of 0.13%. In 2034, Japan will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB in the 7MM, with 577,578 diagnosed prevalent cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases with 143,911 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the changes in the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB to changing prevalence rates and population dynamics in each market.

HBV infection can be prevented with a vaccine. For most people, HBV infection is a short-term, acute illness resulting in a full recovery in less than six months. For others, infection lasts longer than six months and is labeled chronic. Many people infected with HBV, both acutely and chronically, will have no symptoms (CDC, 2025b). CHB occurs when a person's immune system cannot fight the HBV infection and fails to eliminate it effectively after six months. In this report, CHB is defined as a positive test for hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in the blood serum. This definition is consistent with that of the World Health Organization (World Health Organization, 2024).

The risk factors for CHB are the same as those for HBV infection. These include birth in a region of high endemicity, injection drug use, men who have sex with men, low socioeconomic status, and male sex. Comorbid diseases with CHB include HIV, hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted infections.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for CHB in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the total and diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB. The total prevalent cases are segmented by age (0-17 years and 18 years or older) and sex.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB are segmented by age (0-17 years and 18 years or older and by five-year age groups) and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB are also segmented based on HBeAg negative and positive status, and cirrhosis negative and positive status. The diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB with cirrhosis are further segmented by compensated and decompensated cirrhosis.

Additionally, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB are further segmented by HBeAg negative no cirrhosis, HBeAg positive no cirrhosis, and cases with cirrhosis. These segmented cases are further segmented by treatment status. This epidemiology forecast for CHB is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast total and diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB across markets.

Scope

Key Topics Covered:



1 Chronic Hepatitis B: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of CHB

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

2.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg status

2.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by cirrhosis status

2.4.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB with cirrhosis by cirrhosis stage

2.4.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB segmented by both HBeAg and cirrhosis status

2.4.9 Treated diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB segmented by both HBeAg and cirrhosis status

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for CHB (2024-34)

2.5.1 Total prevalent cases of CHB

2.5.2 Age-specific total prevalent cases of CHB

2.5.3 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of CHB

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

2.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

2.5.6 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB

2.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg status

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by cirrhosis status

2.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by cirrhosis stage

2.5.10 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg and cirrhosis status

2.5.11 Treated diagnosed prevalent cases of CHB by HBeAg and cirrhosis status

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix

3.1 Bibliography

3.2 Primary research - high prescriber survey

3.3 About the Authors



