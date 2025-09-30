Cloud Computing in Automotive Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Suppliers Embrace the Cloud for Agility and Integration, OEMs Lead Shift to Scalable Platforms, Adoption Across the Value Chain

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud computing market in the automotive sector is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% between 2024 and 2028, increasing from $25.0 billion to $54.6 billion.

Cloud computing adoption is rapidly gaining traction in the automotive sector, particularly for applications such as centralized vehicle data management, connected car services, and predictive maintenance. Its significance is set to grow even further as it plays a crucial role in addressing four key industry challenges: enhancing vehicle electrification, modernizing manufacturing processes, improving operational efficiency, and bolstering cybersecurity.



Cloud computing is essential for enabling other transformative technologies that will shape the future of automotive innovation, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies facilitate effective data collection and analysis, allowing for smarter vehicle systems and improved user experiences.



Cloud adoption accelerates across the automotive value chain



Cloud computing refers to computing delivered as an online service. It encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating software, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center and accessed by the end-user via the internet. In the automotive industry, cloud technology is vital for digital transformation. It supports various activities, from upstream suppliers and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) engineering teams to downstream services and connected vehicles.

Cloud infrastructure facilitates collaborative product development, predictive maintenance, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven design, and personalized customer experiences. The increasing demand for agility, software integration, and data interoperability across global operations is propelling its widespread adoption. Consequently, cloud computing is evolving beyond a mere IT consideration to become the digital backbone that drives innovation, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage throughout the automotive value chain.



OEMs lead shift to scalable cloud platforms



Automakers are leading the charge in cloud transformation, increasingly migrating core operations, R&D, and digital services to scalable public and hybrid cloud platforms. This transition meets the rising demands of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), over-the-air updates, AI-driven design, and global product development. Top OEMs are collaborating with major hyperscalers to enhance data processing, enable digital twins, and manage connected vehicle ecosystems. The cloud also offers the scalability needed for high-volume telematics, infotainment, and mobility services. OEMs are using the cloud for efficiency and as a foundation for new value creation.



Suppliers embrace the cloud for agility and integration



Tier 1 and 2 suppliers increasingly use cloud technologies to enhance operational agility, improve integration with OEMs, and foster collaborative development cycles. Suppliers use cloud platforms for simulation, quality management, and analytics as part of broader digitalization and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies. By transitioning from siloed legacy systems, suppliers can align more effectively with OEM digital strategies and stay competitive in an ecosystem where speed, transparency, and data-driven decisions are essential.



Key Highlights

Cloud computing plays a transformative role in the automotive sector, particularly in the management and optimization of connected vehicles and smart transportation systems. With the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, which often include numerous sensors and IoT devices, cloud-based platforms facilitate the centralized management of vast amounts of data generated from these components. By aggregating live operational data from vehicles, manufacturers and fleet operators gain continuous visibility into vehicle health, performance, and driver behavior, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that enhance safety and efficiency.

Advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms deployed in the cloud are crucial for applications such as predictive maintenance and fleet optimization. By analyzing data collected from vehicles, these technologies can identify patterns that indicate potential mechanical failures, allowing for timely interventions that reduce unplanned downtime and extend the lifespan of vehicles. Additionally, cloud platforms can easily scale to accommodate data from new vehicle models or additional fleet units without the need for significant upfront IT investments, making it easier for automotive companies to manage expanding fleets and integrate new technologies. Cloud computing enhances the automotive industry's ability to address cybersecurity threats.

