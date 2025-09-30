Shortcut Ushers in A New Era of Product Development with Korey, the First AI Product Manager Built for Engineering Workflows

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortcut, the leading provider of simple project management for fast-moving product development teams, today announced the release of Korey, the first AI product manager that orchestrates the planning, tracking and coordination of software projects. Korey integrates with existing project management tools, using the context of the project, workflow and work already in motion to help teams build faster and accelerate delivery. Korey is available at https://korey.ai.

The launch of Korey signals a shift in how product and engineering teams operate. Instead of spending hours in planning meetings or wrangling multiple tools, they can use natural language in Korey to create, modify and organize work all in one place.

"AI-driven project orchestration is redefining how teams move from idea to execution. Organizations that embed contextual intelligence into their product management and DevOps workflows see a 40% reduction in planning cycle times and are 2.3x more likely to deliver features on schedule," said Paul Nashawaty, Practice Lead and Principal Analyst at theCUBE Research. "Korey’s ability to pull live context from projects, comments, GitHub activity and connected tools ensures that plans aren’t just static documents; they’re living, actionable blueprints. By instantly generating specs and tasks, keeping workflows updated in real time and personalizing execution to team preferences, Korey is enabling enterprises to achieve both speed and precision in software delivery."

Designed to act as a full-fledged member of the product team, Korey takes ideas and turns them into structured, build-ready plans in seconds. Korey writes and formats detailed specs with clear acceptance criteria, breaks work into actionable tasks, tracks dependencies and summarizes work status, all while learning a team’s preferences and adapting to its workflow.

“Korey is the next step in our mission to help teams build without the drag of unnecessary complexity and overhead,” said Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO of Shortcut. “The best tools disappear into the background, letting teams focus on what matters most. By making AI a natural part of the way work gets planned and delivered, Korey is redefining what is possible and helping fast-moving teams move even faster.”

“Reevaluating our software development lifecycle and using AI to eliminate friction points led to a 37% increase in engineering velocity. Korey was a key part of that,” said Matt Powers, CTO of Tatango. “It removed the bottlenecks around scoping and spec clarity, letting us move from idea to execution faster. Combined with our internal AI agent capabilities, it has become a formidable workflow that keeps our team aligned and in rhythm.”

"Korey turned our story writing into a smoother, standardized process,” said Jorge Santos, Business Intelligence Specialist, Sunwise. “Teams collaborate with less back-and-forth, epics are better defined from the very start, and everyone stays focused on delivering."

Korey pulls context from projects, comments, GitHub activity and other connected tools to ensure plans are accurate, complete and immediately actionable.

Key Features:

Instant specs and tasks: Users can go from idea to fully detailed spec in seconds, complete with descriptions, acceptance criteria, and a breakdown into tasks, so work is ready for execution right away

Real-time status updates: Users can gain immediate visibility into project health with live insights on progress, blockers, and work in progress, all based on the context of their workspace.

Sprint and workflow management: Users can modify work, set up sprints, move items across workflows and organize epics to keep projects moving smoothly

Coordinated work assignment: Users can delegate work to engineers, designers, or even other AI agents, ensuring the right people are tackling the right tasks at the right time

Personalized assistance: Users can have Korey learn their team's format and preferences, delivering work that's consistent and tailored to how they operate



Korey integrates with GitHub Issues and Shortcut today and plans to integrate with other project management tools.

Shortcut is a project management platform built for software development teams that ship fast. Shortcut brings planning, tracking and collaboration into a single, fast and intuitive experience, so product and engineering can work together seamlessly from idea to delivery. Shortcut serves tens of thousands of product development teams worldwide, including fast-growing companies like The Farmer’s Dog, Dataiku, Crossbeam and Octopus Deploy.

About Shortcut

Shortcut, formerly known as Clubhouse, is the world's best product development platform for product and engineering teams. Thousands of companies all over the world use Shortcut to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is fully remote and backed by Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures and other top tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.shortcut.com .

