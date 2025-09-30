Global Mining Autonomous Surface Blast-hole Drills Development Research Report: Australia Leads in Deployment, with Anglo American As a Top User

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Autonomous Surface Blast-hole Drills in the Global Mining Sector, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the development of autonomous blasthole drills in the mining industry, and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of autonomous drills are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous drills by miners.

The popularity of autonomous blasthole drills is continuing to grow across surface mines, with miners taking advantage of improvements to productivity; reductions in accidents and operating costs; increased machine life and lower fuel consumption.



As of May 2025, The analyst was tracking 382 autonomous blasthole drills operating on surface mines across the globe. This figure includes both those with autonomous technology installed (i.e. with command centre) as well as running autonomously. The largest population of autonomous drills is in Australia with 145, followed by Chile, Canada and South Africa.



Key Highlights

Anglo American accounts for the largest number of autonomous drills, followed by Fortescue, BHP, and Rio Tinto.

Epiroc is the leading OEM, with Caterpillar in second place. Together these two OEMs account for 87% of the known brands tracked by the analyst.

Reasons to Buy

Track the development of autonomous blasthole drills in the mining sector.

Drill down to numbers of autonomous drills by brand and model at each mine

Compare the use of autonomous drills by mining company

Identify the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous drills by miners.

View future plans for the introduction of autonomous drills by mine.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Global population of autonomous drills by mine, country, make and mode

Upcoming plans for use of autonomous surface drills Autonomous drills population as % of total drills - by mine

Autonomous drills population - by miner, OEM and tech provider

Automation tech provider companies - % shares, Fully autonomous vs Tele-remote Autonomous drills population distribution by commodity and by region

Key autonomous truck models for major OEMs

Benefits achieved from autonomous drills - by miner, OEM and tech provider

Key developments

Key models

Major Autonomy Providers Profiles

Anglo American Plc

Fortescue Ltd

BHP Group Ltd

Rio Tinto

Vale SA

Epiroc

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Flanders

Shanghai Boonray

Intelligent Technology

