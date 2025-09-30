India Dairy & Soy Food Market Assessment and Forecasts Report 2019-2024 & 2025-2029

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Dairy & Soy Food - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian dairy & soy food sector grew from INR1.2 trillion ($17.4 billion) in 2018 to INR2.3 trillion ($27.9 billion) in 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.8%.

In volume terms, the sector grew from 20.6 billion kg in 2019 to 30.3 billion kg in 2024, registering a CAGR of 8%.

The sector is expected to grow further and reach 34.6 million kg in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2024-29. Milk was the largest category with value sales of INR1.84 trillion ($22 million) in 2024. The cream category is forecast to register the fastest value growth at a CAGR of 3.8%, during 2024-29. It will be followed by milk with a CAGR of 3%.



Key Highlights

Per capita expenditure of dairy & soy food was lower in India than both the global and regional levels in 2024

The Indian dairy & soy food sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by value during 2024-29

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation accounted for value and volume shares of 19.9% and 16% in the Indian dairy & soy food sector, in 2024

In the Indian dairy & soy food sector, private labels accounted for a value share of 0.3% in 2024

Scope

Country Overview: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of India against the Asia-Pacific and global dairy & soy food sectors. Additionally, the per capita consumption and expenditure of dairy & soy food in India is also compared to Asia-Pacific and global levels. The report also compares the Indian dairy & soy food sector with the other leading countries in Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, growth, and competitive landscape.

Category and Segment Coverage: The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides analysis of nine categories: butter & spreadable fats, cheese, cream, dairy-based & soy-based desserts, drinkable yogurt, grain, nut, rice, seed milk alternatives, milk, soymilk & soy drinks, and yogurt. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2019-29 period. The analysis also includes the per capita consumption of dairy & soy food in India, by category, compared to the Asia-Pacific and global markets. The section also includes value and volume analysis of segments under each category for the 2019-29 period.

Distribution Channel: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels, both at a sector and category level in 2024. The consumer sector reports cover the following four distribution channels: modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, and other channels.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides analysis on leading companies in the Indian dairy & soy food sector in 2024. It also includes analysis on leading companies by category in the same year and analyzes the market share and growth of private labels in each category. The section also includes analysis on the extent of fragmentation by category.

Health & Wellness Analysis: Provides analysis on the value of health & wellness claims by category in India's dairy & soy food sector from 2019 to 2024. The analysis includes the key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of dairy & soy food in India in 2024.

Packaging: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (for 2019-29) of various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types used in the Indian dairy & soy food sector. The analysis is at both the sector and category level and is based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food in the country.

Consumer graphics: The report covers the consumption of dairy & soy food by gender, age, education, and urbanization in India.

City analysis: The report provides leading cities' market size, volume growth analysis, and contribution to overall market growth for the 2019-2024 period.

Macroeconomic Analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in India, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time Period: The report provides overall sector value and volume data, including category and sector-level data for 2019 to 2029. Distribution channel, company, and brand share data is included for 2024.

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Companies Featured

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

National Dairy Development Board

Karnataka Milk Federation

Tamilnadu Co-operative milk producers' Federation

Nestle

