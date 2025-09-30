Price.com Debuts LLM-Powered Conversational AI Shopping With Built-In Savings Across 1B Products and 100,000 Merchants Ahead of Holiday Season; Closes $12 Million in New Funding

Conversational AI purpose-built for discovery and savings, not just search helping cost-conscious consumers shop smarter and retailers boost loyalty

Waterbridge Capital, TRAC VC, and others join Price.com’s existing backers, including Founders Fund, Social Capital, Dick Costolo, Mark Pincus, and other leading tech investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Price.com , the AI-powered savings platform redefining how consumers shop, today announced it has secured $12 million in funding led by Waterbridge Capital, with participation from TRAC VC, Larry O’Connor (Founder and CEO of Other World Computing), Ricky Caplin (Caplin Ventures chairman), Tim Tebow (Heisman Trophy winner and philanthropist), and Luis Neto (infrastructure leader). The investment comes as large language models (LLMs) are transforming how people shop, shifting from search-based discovery to conversational, intent-driven experiences. With this funding, Price.com will seize that opportunity by accelerating commercialization, scaling AI-driven product innovation, and expanding globally to meet rising demand for intelligent savings tools. The company also announced the beta launch of Price.com AI, its new conversational shopping discovery and savings platform.

“Price.com combines seasoned leadership with patented technology at the perfect inflection point for retail,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “This investment positions the company to capitalize on the transformation AI is driving in shopping. We have strong conviction in Price.com’s ability to reshape how consumers shop and how retailers connect with them, and the early traction already saving consumers millions shows this team is building one of the most important consumer platforms of the AI era.”

With this investment, Price.com has now secured $23 million in funding, building on the backing of some of the most influential names in technology and venture capital, including Founders Fund, Social Capital, Dick Costolo, Mark Pincus, and early Google executives. Their continued support reinforces conviction in Price.com’s ability to redefine the shopping experience through AI-powered discovery and savings.

“ChatGPT for shopping can tell you where to buy the perfect shoes, and AI agents can even help complete the purchase. Price AI does that too and takes it one step further by saving you money on that purchase,” said RJ Jain, Founder and CEO of Price.com. “With today’s beta launch of Price.com AI, we’re building a new category-defining platform that leverages the latest in LLMs and shopping agents for global commerce, built for both discovery and savings.”

Discovery and savings all in one place

Price.com AI is the first conversational AI built specifically for shopping and savings. Unlike general-purpose platforms such as ChatGPT or Gemini, it is designed to move beyond product discovery to deliver savings. It integrates cash back, real-time price comparisons, coupons, and price history into a seamless, unified experience. Price.com shoppers have saved millions of dollars.

Shoppers simply tell Price.com AI what they are looking for — whether it’s “a pair of knee-high boots,” “a hotel in Miami next weekend,” or even “what to buy my wife for Christmas.” The system then asks clarifying questions, such as preferred heel height, material, or style, guiding the shopper through a natural conversation that narrows down options. Price.com AI instantly delivers tailored recommendations based on the shopper’s preferences and overlays savings opportunities, allowing consumers to purchase confidently, knowing they are getting the best available deal.

A Market Ripe for Smarter Shopping

AI is transforming retail at a time when consumers demand more value and merchants are seeking ways to strengthen loyalty. According to Salesforce, AI already influenced more than $200 billion in global online holiday sales last year, a figure that highlights both consumer appetite for AI-driven tools and the massive opportunity for platforms built specifically for shopping. At the same time, nearly 74 percent of online shopping carts are abandoned globally, often because shoppers cannot find discounts, encounter hidden fees, or are unsure they are getting the best deal.

Price.com addresses this gap with a purpose-built platform that turns AI from a search tool into a true discovery and savings engine, helping consumers capture more value while giving retailers a way to convert intent into purchases and deepen customer loyalty.

Early Traction and Global Reach

The platform today spans over 1 billion products and delivers savings across more than 100,000 merchants, including retailers, restaurants, brands, and prescription medicines through its partnership with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company . This makes Price.com one of the most comprehensive AI-driven shopping datasets available. While U.S.-focused, Price.com AI has already soft-launched in 10 international markets, including Australia, India, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

Retailers are already seeing early impact. Brands testing the platform have reported higher engagement and stronger conversion rates as shoppers gain confidence in their purchase decisions and see savings applied instantly at checkout.

Looking ahead, the market potential is significant. McKinsey estimates that generative AI could unlock $240 billion to $390 billion in annual economic value for retailers, fueled by consumer demand for personalization, frictionless checkout, and automated savings. Price.com AI is positioned at the center of this shift, combining unmatched data scale with a differentiated consumer experience.

“It’s a win-win-win,” said Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. “As retailers get business, consumers save money, and charities get donations.”

Benefits for Consumers and Merchant Partners

For consumers, Price.com AI takes the guesswork out of shopping. Instead of juggling multiple tabs for coupons, cash-back, and price comparisons, shoppers can find, choose, and save in one seamless conversation. The result is a faster path to purchase and meaningful savings on both everyday essentials and big-ticket items.

For retailers, Price.com AI offers a way to meet value-conscious shoppers at the moment of decision. By embedding savings directly into the purchase journey, the platform reduces friction and cart abandonment while strengthening loyalty. Merchants benefit from higher-quality engagement, improved conversion rates, and a more direct connection to customers actively looking to buy.

Beta Access Ahead of the Holiday Season

Price.com AI is now available for early access at https://price.com/ai on both desktop and mobile devices. With the 2025 holiday shopping season approaching, the company is positioning its platform to help millions of shoppers discover the best products at the best value and enable retailers to reach their audiences when it matters most.

