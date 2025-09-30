Brooklyn’s Belle Blue to Release New Single “Needed You More” October 24, Celebrates with NYC Show at Berlin

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Brooklyn-born teenage singer-songwriter Belle Blue is carving out her place in the rock landscape with the release of her bold new single, “Needed You More,” out October 24 on all platforms via Midnight Entertainment. To mark the release, Belle will perform live at Berlin (25 Avenue A, NYC) on October 18, with doors at 7 p.m. and showtime at 8 p.m. ( Find tickets here. )

“Needed You More” is a raw and emotionally charged track about reluctantly letting go of someone who needs you less than you need them. Produced and co-written by hitmakers Nate Campany (Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa’s ‘Scared to Be Lonely’; LP’s ‘Lost on You’) and Tommy English (BØRNS’ platinum ‘Electric Love’; co-writer of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘High Horse’), the single showcases Belle’s magnetic blend of rock grit and modern edge.”

“I wanted to write something that captured that push and pull of caring too much when someone else doesn’t,” says Belle. “It’s painful but empowering to recognize that imbalance and decide to move forward.”

Raised in Brooklyn and steeped in a wide range of influences—from the alt-rock dynamism of Blondie to the fearless artistry of David Bowie—Belle Blue is on a mission to reintroduce the spirit of rock to a new generation. With a style that nods to the riot grrrl movement while remaining accessible and fresh, Belle is redefining what it means to be a young, independent artist today.

The October 24 release is just the beginning. With more music on the horizon, Belle Blue is positioning herself as one of New York’s most exciting new voices in rock.

SHOW DETAILS

Berlin, 25 Avenue A, NYC

Saturday, October 18

Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Find tickets here.

“Needed You More” will be available October 24 on all major streaming platforms.

For press inquiries, interviews, guest list requests, or if you'd like to hear more music in advance please contact Dawn Kamerling at The Press House

