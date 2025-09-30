Cerrado Gold Announces Acceleration of Exploration Program at Its Minera Don Nicolas Gold Mine

Adding three new drill rigs to accelerate and expand the exploration program following positive initial findings

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF; FRA:BAI0] (“Cerrado” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has revised its exploration plans to accelerate the previously announced 20,000 metres exploration program at its Minera Don Nicolas gold mine (“MDN”). The Company is planning to add three additional drill rigs (two diamond and one RC) to its diamond drill rig, aiming to accelerate and expand the current program and allow for drilling on multiple high quality targets simultaneously.

The overall scope of the program is expected to increase significantly to approximately 50,000 metres in 2026. In addition, in order to expedite assay completion and turn around times, the Company is taking steps to certify its on-site lab. The Company anticipates issuing exploration results in batches to provide increased clarity and definition with results. The Company remains focused on expanding the mine life and potentially increasing production levels at MDN over the coming year.

Operations on site are performing well and are in line with expectations, benefiting from new investment in mining equipment (new trucks and support equipment) to increase the higher rates of ore being delivered to the leach pad at a rate of 300,000 tpm to achieve planned production rates. In addition, underground development is progressing well, with three access portals now open. Initial, higher-grade underground ore is being fed to the mill, albeit in modest amounts, to blend with the lower-grade stockpiles. The bulk of the high-grade underground ore for 2025 is expected to be mined late in the fourth quarter under the current mine plan. Underground exploration is also expected to commence in the coming months once sufficient development has been completed.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman of Cerrado Gold, commented, “Following an internal review of the significant potential of high quality exploration targets at MDN, and the progress the current exploration program is making, we have decided to accelerate and expand the drill program with additional rigs. There is also an opportunity to accelerate the exploration process by certifying our on-site lab further expediting the turn around of assay results.”

He continued, “We are seeing a significant shift in the operations at MDN as we have a solid base for consistent production and mine life, with numerous high quality opportunities to extend both. At a minimum, we hope to deliver a proof of concept of significant LOM extension and growth potential by year end.”

The Company also announces that in accordance with regulatory requirements, that it has issued 8,314,997 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 100,000 share purchase options (“Options”) to eligible participants under its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan. The RSUs will vest in twelve months and expire on December 15, 2028. The Options have an exercise price of $1.27, vest immediately and will expire on September 30, 2028.

