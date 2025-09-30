United States Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2025: Novel Biologics, Advanced Corticosteroids and Pediatric Adoption Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE): Opportunity Assessment and Forecast - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US EoE market is expected to grow to $1.2B, driven by the introduction of biologics and the late-stage pipeline.

The current standard of care for EoE includes proton pump inhibitors, swallowed topical corticosteroids, and dietary elimination approaches. While biologics such as dupilumab have introduced new options, many patients experience partial response, relapse upon treatment discontinuation, or challenges with long-term adherence to dietary regimens.

Market growth will be underpinned by novel biologics and advanced topical corticosteroid formulations, alongside broader adoption of pediatric and mild-to-moderate patient treatment. Companies demonstrating durable efficacy and patient-centric outcomes are expected to capture share in this evolving, underpenetrated market.



Scope

Overview of EoE, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized EoE therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2020 to 2030.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the EoE market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for EoE. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US EoE therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evr9w6

